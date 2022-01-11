Kanye Debuts Yeezy GAP Commercial Feat. ‘Heaven & Hell’ During Alabama vs. Georgia Championship: Watch

Kanye West debuted his “Heaven and Hell” video during Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game. The song appears on West’s Donda, which arrived in August. The video, which serves double-duty as a Yeezy Gap ad that also showcases the brand’s new hoodies, is set at night as people roam around a city wearing the dark hoodies. Faces are obscured in the shadows and also by face masks. It culminates in a sea of clouds and floating bodies swirling the skies. Earlier in the day, West and Netflix announced that Act One of three-part documentary, jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, will premiere in theaters on Feb. 10, a week before the start of Netflix’s rollout. Netflix will release the trilogy that follows West’s career and features never-before-seen footage beginning on Feb. 16. The documentary will feature footage that was shot over the course of more than two decades by directors Coodie & Chike — the duo behind several of the artist’s videos, including “Through the Wire” and “Jesus Walks (Version 3).”

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO