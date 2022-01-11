ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Kanye Debuts Yeezy GAP Commercial Feat. ‘Heaven & Hell’ During Alabama vs. Georgia Championship: Watch

By Navjosh
hiphop-n-more.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West continues to cross promote his various ventures seamlessly. The rap mogul debuted a new Yeezy GAP commercial during...

hiphop-n-more.com

Comments / 1

HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Shares Sexy Selfies After Kanye West & Pete Davidson Celebrate NYE In Miami

Kim Kardashian definitely didn’t ‘take Miami’ for New Year’s Eve after ex-husband Kanye West decided to ring in 2022 close Pete Davidson in the Sunshine State. Kim Kardashian, 41, was not feeling Miami’s heat after all! On January 1, Kim posted flawless photos of herself that she seemingly took inside of her dressing room at her home in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, just hours earlier, Kim’s ex, Kanye West, 44, decided to party in Miami, which is the same city where Kim’s new man, Pete Davidson, 28, was co-hosting his own New Year’s Eve special.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Kanye West Debuts New Hoodies in ‘Heaven and Hell’ Video

Kanye West debuted his “Heaven and Hell” video during Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game. The song appears on West’s Donda, which arrived in August. The video, which serves double-duty as a Yeezy Gap ad that also showcases the brand’s new hoodies, is set at night as people roam around a city wearing the dark hoodies. Faces are obscured in the shadows and also by face masks. It culminates in a sea of clouds and floating bodies swirling the skies. Earlier in the day, West and Netflix announced that Act One of three-part documentary, jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, will premiere in theaters on Feb. 10, a week before the start of Netflix’s rollout. Netflix will release the trilogy that follows West’s career and features never-before-seen footage beginning on Feb. 16. The documentary will feature footage that was shot over the course of more than two decades by directors Coodie & Chike — the duo behind several of the artist’s videos, including “Through the Wire” and “Jesus Walks (Version 3).”
MUSIC
Advertising Age

Kanye West’s Yeezy Gap airs first TV ad

Kanye West’s Yeezy Gap line has made it all the way to national TV. The brand ran its first TV spot during the College Football Playoff National Championship Monday night on ESPN. In the ad, which is an excerpt from West’s “Heaven and Hell” music video off his “Donda” album, a series of individuals wear the brand’s hoodie, now available globally for purchase in black and royal blue.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Kanye West Announces ‘Yeezy Gap Engineered By Balenciaga’ Line

Ye’s fashion hustle never stops. On Friday (Jan. 7) the rapper formerly known as Kanye West announced that he’s expanding his collaboration with The Gap to include a new line of YZY products produced in collaboration with fashion house Balenciaga. West posted what appeared to be the contract for the deal, signed by all three parties on Dec. 29, 2021, along with the caption “Yeezy x Gap x Balenciaga 👀👀👀.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
themorninghustle.com

Kanye West Uses New “Heaven and Hell” Visual To Debut Latest Yeezy x GAP Merch

Kanye West, also known as Ye, just dropped a new music video for one of his standout tracks from his latest album and got to show off products from his collaboration with GAP. The rapper debuted the monochromatic music video for “Heaven and Hell” from his recent album DONDA on Monday night (January 10th), during the NCAA College Football Championship game between the University of Alabama Crimson Tide and the University of Georgia Bulldogs on ESPN. The video’s tone is dark, as multiple figures are seen milling about wearing hooded sweatshirts designed by West in collaboration with GAP with their faces covered in the same sort of mask that West himself has been modeling since last year.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Kanye West’s “Heaven And Hell” Video Is Really Just A Gap Commercial

Kanye West, a man who once recorded a great song about how he hated working at the Gap, is now working at the Gap again, in a very different sort of way. In 2020, West’s Yeezy brand announced a 10-year deal with the Gap, creating a new crossover brand called Yeezy Gap. A few days ago, West told Vogue that he was working with Balenciaga creative director Demna on a new project called Yeezy Gap Engineered By Balenciaga. Last night, during the NCCA football championship, West debuted the video for his song “Heaven And Hell,” and it took the form of a Gap commercial.
CELEBRITIES
hiphop-n-more.com

Kanye West Confirms He’s Working on ‘DONDA 2’

About a week ago, the news surfaced that Kanye West was working on his new album DONDA 2. The information was shared by Steven Victor who said that “Ye has started working on his new masterpiece DONDA 2.” Today, he hear the confirmation straight from the horse’s mouth. In a text exchange with Moneybagg Yo, ‘Ye says he wants to collaborate with him on a song for DONDA 2, the follow up to the number 1 album from late last year which earned him multiple GRAMMY nominations.
NFL
Ok Magazine

Kanye West's 'Heaven and Hell' Music Video Reignites Sales For The Yeezy Gap Hoodie, Increasing Demand By +287% — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission. Article continues below advertisement. Does your shopping style lean more towards angelic or devil-esque?. Kanye West's "Heaven and Hell" music video, which...
APPAREL
Popculture

Kim Kardashian is Reportedly Livid at Kanye West After Wild Interview Focuses on Their Kids

Kim Kardashian is reportedly furious at Kanye West over his recent interview. The fashion mogul recently sat down with Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee where he hurled multiple accusations at his estranged wife Kim amid their ongoing divorce –– one of the claims being that he was stopped by security from entering her home during one of his latest visits with his kids.
CELEBRITIES
hiphop-n-more.com

Kanye West & The Game Join Forces on New Song ‘Eazy’: Listen

Kanye West has been seen in the studio lately with people like The Game, AB, Pusha T, Hit-Boy and more. He was recently also seen on a video call with DJ Premier, discussing plans of releasing a new song this Friday. Posted by the designer Tracey Mills on Instagram, Kanye...
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

DaBaby Shares New Song & Video ‘Sneaky Link Anthem’: Watch

DaBaby is continuing to drop new music for his fans as he returns today with another one called ‘Sneaky Link Anthem’. Last week, he teamed up with NBA Youngboy for a twin track called ‘Bestie / Hit‘ which shot to #1 on YouTube trending on the first day. This time, he’s riding solo on the follow up and it’s almost like an R&B song with a lot of singing.
MUSIC

