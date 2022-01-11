Detention Sergeant dies from COVID in Miller County

TUSCUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Miller County Sheriff’s Department is reporting Detention Sergeant Janell Visser has died from the coronavirus.

Visser began her career with the Miller County Sheriff's Office in 2007 and was recently named the 2021 Jailer of the year.

According to a post on Facebook, Visser served for over 14 years and was an essential part of the day-to-day operations of the Miller County Adult Detention Center.

