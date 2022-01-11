ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Marchand bloodied, scores twice in Bruins’ 7-3 win over Caps

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IcFKH_0diBnY3000
Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Trainers repaired the giant gash on Brad Marchand’s nose, stuffed gauze up his nostrils and then he stepped back onto the ice minutes after taking a violent high stick to the face.

Bloody nose and all, Marchand looked like the epitome of an old-school hockey player and led the Boston Bruins back from a two-goal deficit to rout the Washington Capitals 7-3 on Monday night. Marchand scored two goals and assisted on another, while longtime linemate Patrice Bergeron saved one at the other end.

“It certainly didn’t come as any surprise to any of us,” defenseman Matt Grzelcyk said of Marchand’s toughness. “When you get to see that each and every day, it’s extremely inspiring for us as teammates to want to follow in his footsteps. If your best players are working as hard as they do, it feels out to the rest of the group and there’s no excuse.”

After falling behind by two on goals by Washington’s Conor Sheary, the Bruins scored six in a row to hand the Capitals their fourth consecutive defeat, which is their longest losing streak this season.

“We’re losing games in all types of styles right now,” Capitals forward Nic Dowd said. “I’m not going to sit here and say, ‘Oh, it’s one thing or whatever.’ We’re up, we’re down, we’re coming back, we’re losing in overtime.”

Marchand started it all in the first period after taking a hard high stick from Dowd, requiring significant cleanup of blood on the ice and repairs to his nose on the bench. With Dowd still serving the double-minor penalty, Marchand sparked the comeback by setting up David Pastrnak for his first goal of the game on a 5-on-3 power play with 1:26 left in the first period.

Marchand scored on a 5-on-4 just 40 seconds later to tie it before intermission.

“We know what he’s all about, so we’ve seen it,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “He’s a competitive guy when he puts the skates on. And I think it demoralizes the other team a little bit. They’re trying to play him hard.”

The second period was all Boston. After Grzelcyk gave the Bruins the lead, Bergeron made sure they’d keep it. Goaltender Linus Ullmark was in no position to make a save, so the four-time Selke Trophy winner got his body in front of a shot by Evgeny Kuznetsov from point-blank range that would have sailed into the empty half of the net.

Less than a minute later, Craig Smith scored to make it 4-2 Bruins and chase Capitals starting goalie Zach Fucale. On the same night, he was honored for setting the record for the longest shutout streak to start an NHL career at 138:07, Fucale got the hook after allowing four goals on 16 shots in under 28 minutes of work.

Vitek Vanecek was no better, giving up Pastrnak’s second goal on the first shot he faced and allowing one to Erik Haula on the second. Bruins winger Taylor Hall assisted on each of those goals to extend his point streak to six games.

Marchand scored his second midway through the third period. The Capitals didn’t think the effort was because Dowd made Marchand angry.

“He’s probably had a ton of games with two goals where he didn’t get hit in the face,” defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk said. “I think he brings it most nights, and that’s why he’s such a good player. He plays hard and, yeah, he’s tough. When you give him the opportunities, he’s going to take advantage.”

Grzelcyk added four assists to give himself a five-point night on the way to the Bruins improving to 9-1-1 in their past 11 road games. The five points were a career-high for Grzelcyk, who had never had more than two in a game before.

“As it’s happening, you just kind of shake your head,” Grzelcyk said. “I was just laughing during the game because I’ve felt good about my game most of the year and points have been a little bit hard to come by.”

Sheary scored twice in the first 12:32 to stake Washington to a 2-0 lead, and Alex Ovechkin assisted on T.J. Oshie’s goal late in the second that cut the deficit to 6-3. Ovechkin’s 52nd point of the season put him one back of Edmonton’s Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl for the league lead.

NOTES: Bruins forward Trent Frederic was ruled out after the second period with an upper-body injury. Frederic collided with Ovechkin on his final shift. ... Defenseman Charlie McAvoy returned after missing two games with a lower-body injury. ... Boston defensemen Connor Clifton and Derek Forbort and Washington defenseman Dmitry Orlov and winger Carl Hagelin were added to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list.

Bruins: Host Montreal on Wednesday night.

Capitals: Visit the New York Islanders on Saturday.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

3 Bruins Takeaways From Overtime Win Over Predators

Through the first 26 games of the 2021-22 season, the Boston Bruins failed to notch a signature win on their resume. That all changed on Jan. 8 when they beat the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning on the road, 5-2. Two nights later, they collected an impressive 7-3 victory over the Washington Capitals. Two wins against two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference was an impressive two-game road trip.
NHL
NESN

Brad Marchand Records Two Points In Bruins’ Overtime Win Vs. Predators

Brad Marchand kept up his great play Saturday afternoon. The Boston Bruins faced off with the Nashville Predators at TD Garden in what proved to be a nail-biter. Boston managed to grab the 4-3 win in overtime as Taylor Hall potted the game-winning goal. Marchand was highlighted prior to the...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Forbort
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Erik Haula
Person
Matt Grzelcyk
Person
Trent Frederic
Person
Linus Ullmark
Person
Patrice Bergeron
Person
Evgeny Kuznetsov
Person
Conor Sheary
Person
Nic Dowd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Bruins
CBS San Francisco

Timo Meier Becomes First San Jose Shark to Score 5 Goals in One Game

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – On Monday, San Jose Sharks winger Timo Meier achieved something that hadn’t been done in an NHL game since 1994 – score five goals by himself – and he did it with a period to spare. Meier, who was named to the NHL All-Star game last week for the first time in his career, scored five goals against the Los Angeles Kings within the first 40 minutes of their match in L.A. Monday. The Sharks beat the Kings 6-2. Timo Meier scores his fifth goal this afternoon to set a new franchise record for goals in a...
NHL
CBS Miami

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Has The Latest On The High-Flying Panthers

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – As the Panthers begin a new week, it’s the same old story. The Cats are the best team in hockey. And the team doesn’t just beat opponents, they dominate. Florida is on the best offensive run over the last eight games the NHL has seen in more than a quarter century. Overall, the Panthers are 8-0-1 in their last nine games and are outscoring opponents by more than double. Now, the Cats hit the road. We Want 10 If you have been to a Panthers game the last few weeks, you heard the chant. If you watched games, you heard it...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Washington Capitals
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
73K+
Followers
85K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy