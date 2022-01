Talk about the Winterhawks on our off-day thread. Portland took 5 points out of a possible 6 this weekend. Taylor Gauthier was the major reason they got two of them, and played a big part in getting another two. He’s been rock solid in his three games for the Winterhawks so far, all of them wins. With 73 saves on 78 shots, a .936 save percentage, in 2 games, the Winterhawks Player of the Week for January 10 through January 16 is Taylor Gauthier.

NHL ・ 3 HOURS AGO