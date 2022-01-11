ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Castle girls chasing another SIAC championship

By Randall Parmley
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tqbvP_0diBmpp200

PARADISE, Ind. (WEHT) Castle girls basketball is on a great run. The Lady Knights have lost only one SIAC game over the last five years.

Bob Meier is in his fifth year leading the program. Over that time, he has led Castle to 89 wins and 3 sectional championships. The Knights are poised to make another deep post-season run this year.

“I think we are getting closer,” says Meier. “We are as healthy as we have been all year long. We feel like our best basketball is ahead of us.”

Castle will play Memorial Thursday.

(This story was originally published on January 10, 2022)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
drgnews.com

Governor Girl Wrestlers Win Another Tourney

HARRISBURG – Pierre Governor Girls Wrestling won for the fourth time in as many tournaments Saturday, capturing the Harrisburg Invitational. Pierre scored 124 points, ahead of second-place Canton by 27 points. Gianna Stangeland won for the Governors at 132 pounds, with Ciara McFarling winning at 285. Runners-up were Sydney...
PIERRE, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Siac#Weather#Fifth Year#Highschool#Castle#Knights#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

USI falls at home to McKendree

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Highlights from McKendree’s 77-71 win against USI. Isaiah Swope and Tyler Henry led USI with 19 points. The Screaming Eagles are now 7-3 (2-3 GLVC). USI hosts Illinois-Springfield Thursday night. (This story was originally published on January 17, 2022)
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

South Beloit SoBos win their own MLK Tournament

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–South Beloit got a battle from Stillman Valley for one half before taking control in the second half for a 52-37 win in the Championship game at the South Beloit MLK Tournament. Stillman Valley led at halftime 24-21. The SoBos improved to 17-2 with the win. Earlier in the day they defeated […]
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Otters looking for host families for upcoming season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) —  The Evansville Otters say they are looking for local individuals and households interested in hosting an Otters player for the 2022 season. “When players decide to continue their baseball career in independent baseball, many travel from across the country to play in the Frontier League. This means that they are hours […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
KFOR

Thunder Rally Falls Short in Loss at Dallas

The Oklahoma City Thunder came back from a 22-point deficit to get within two points, but two late turnovers prevented them from tying or taking the lead and the Dallas Mavericks won 104-102 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on Monday night.
NBA
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky 2A State Tourney wraps up in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – It’s was a big weekend in Owensboro for the Kentucky 2A State Championship Tournament. Since Thursday, the best 2A basketball teams in the state have been competing for the title and it all came down to Sunday. Christian Academy of Louisville took on Rowan County for the girls title. The CAL […]
OWENSBORO, KY
yoursportsedge.com

PHOTOS – Lyon Celebrates Another All A Championship

Lyon County cut down the nets Saturday night after beating Caldwell County 74-63 in the 2nd Region All A Classic championship game. The Lyons will go to the All A state tournament for the second straight season. That event begins Jan. 27 in Richmond. See the Lyons celebrate the regional...
LYON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy