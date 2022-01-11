Castle girls chasing another SIAC championship

PARADISE, Ind. (WEHT) Castle girls basketball is on a great run. The Lady Knights have lost only one SIAC game over the last five years.

Bob Meier is in his fifth year leading the program. Over that time, he has led Castle to 89 wins and 3 sectional championships. The Knights are poised to make another deep post-season run this year.

“I think we are getting closer,” says Meier. “We are as healthy as we have been all year long. We feel like our best basketball is ahead of us.”

Castle will play Memorial Thursday.

(This story was originally published on January 10, 2022)

