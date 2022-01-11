ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline to enroll in Affordable Care Act is January 15

By Jack Baudoin
 7 days ago

(WTVO) — Those planning to get health care coverage through the Affordable Care Act only have just a few days left to enroll.

The deadline is this Saturday, Jan. 15. Nearly 14 million people have already signed up. Officials said that health insurance is especially important as cases of COVID-19 continue to surge. While getting vaccinated is free, a stay in the hospital could cost tens of thousands of dollars.

Coverage for those enrolling now begins on February 1.

