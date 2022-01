UPDATE: ‘It Had To Be Me’: Young Colorado Woman Hailed A Hero For Helping Save Children From Icy Pond ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– One child was rushed to the hospital after falling through the ice at an apartment complex in unincorporated Arapahoe County over the weekend. A total of three children fell through the ice and a good Samaritan jumped into a frozen pond to help rescue them. (credit: CBS) The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office says four children, ages 4 years to 11 years old, were playing on an icy pond at The Addison at Cherry Creek apartments located at 9100 E. Florida...

