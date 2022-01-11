ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LAPD Officers Ignored Robbery To Catch 'Pokemon Go' Snorlax

By Jason Hall
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=480erR_0diBmLma00
Photo: Getty Images

Two former Los Angeles Police Department officers are accused of ignoring a robbery in progress in order to instead focus on catching a Snorlax in the Pokémon Go app during an incident that took place nearly five years ago.

Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell were discharged from the department after a hearing in relation to the incident, according to newly released court documents obtained by CBS 17 through the California Courts' website .

The incident took place on April 15, 2017, when Lozano and Mitchell, who were partners on a foot beat patrol, received a report of a robbery in progress at a Macy's store in the Crenshaw Mall, according to court documents.

A captain reported to have been in seeing distance of the mall at the time of the incident said he noticed a police car parked in a nearby alley.

The captain said he assumed the vehicle might have been a traffic unit or one from another division on a different frequency, so he decided to respond to the call himself, which is when he noticed the vehicle leaving the alley, the documents stated.

A sergeant working the watch commander's office described the next few minutes as "chaotic" when he noticed the captain responding while Mitchell and Lozano were located nearby, so he attempted to radio the two officers and request for them to respond to the robbery, but didn't receive a response from their vehicle.

The sergeant said he met with Lozano and Mitchell later in the evening and they claimed to have not heard the call at the time.

The sergeant, however, observed dashcam video from the two officers' vehicle and saw they'd received the call, discussed it, and instead decided not to respond, documents confirmed.

A detective who investigated the incident studied audio recordings, which confirmed the officers were playing Pokémon Go when the robbery was in progress.

In the audio, Mitchell alerted Lozano that a Snorlax had "just popped up" in the area, which led to the officers discussing how to catch the character and how much time they'd have to do so.

Dashcam then showed Mitchell and Lozano discussing Pokémon as they drove to different locations for about 20 minutes before a Togetic popped up on their way to where the Snorlax was located.

“Don’t run away. Don’t run away,” Mitchell is heard saying while attempting to catch the Snorlax," according to court documents via CBS 17. “Got him.”

“Holy crap, man. This thing is fighting the crap out of me,” Michell added. “Holy crap. Finally.”

The two officers initially denied playing the game while on duty and later appealed their discharges, arguing that their conversation on the dashcam was private and that the department's decision was too harsh a punishment, which they lost.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Off-Duty Chicago Police Officer Kyjuan Tate Charged With Shooting Three People At Bowling Alley In Blue Island

CHICAGO (CBS) — An off-duty Chicago Police officer has been ordered held on $2 million bail, accused of shooting three people during a fight at a bowling alley in south suburban Blue Island earlier this week. Prosecutors said 27-year-old Kyjuan Tate opened fire inside Burr Oak Bowl shortly before midnight Tuesday night, after getting into a brawl with another man who was trying to use the men’s restroom while Tate’s sister was using the facilities. Tate has been charged with one count of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated battery. Kyjuan Tate (Credit: Cook County Sheriff) At Tate’s bond hearing on Friday, Cook...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Pokemon Go#Snorlax#Cbs#The California Courts#Macy
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Crewmembers Say Missing TV Producer Took Off Running Into Idaho Forest And Vanished

27-year-old Terrence Chemel Woods Jr. grew up in Capitol Heights, Maryland, and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2013. He lived in London, England for several years and returned to the United States in 2018. He worked on the hit television show The Voice UK at one point, and Terrence traveled the world to work on television shows and documentaries, reports Deadline.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Pokemon
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Police Confirm Shooting Death Of Rapper Wavy Navy Pooh Near Zoo Miami

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – On Saturday, Miami-Dade police identified the man who was shot and killed Friday afternoon as he was driving a Toyota Camry with two children and a woman inside the vehicle near Zoo Miami. Authorities identified the man as 27-year-old Shandler Antoine Beaubien. Beaubien was a rapper who went by the name of Wavy Navy Pooh. The children, a five-year-old and a one-year-old, and the woman who was in the car were unhurt. It happened at the intersection of SW 127 Avenue and 152 Street, at the entrance of the Deerwood community, across the street from Zoo Miami. “Once...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Boston

I-Team: Baby Stabbed In Revere, Suspect In Custody

REVERE (CBS) – A man is in custody after a baby was stabbed in Revere Monday night. The baby suffered very minor injuries, according to I-Team sources. Police were called to 540 Revere Beach Blvd. at about 8:00 p.m. I-Team sources say the baby was stabbed with a kitchen knife in a second floor apartment. The child was not taken to the hospital. A suspect was arrested outside of the building after a brief search.
REVERE, MA
CBS Chicago

Woman Struck and Killed While Entering Vehicle In West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was struck and killed as she tried to get into a vehicle in West Garfield Park Saturday evening. According to Chicago police, a 35-year-old woman was entering a vehicle in the 4300 block of West Jackson around 8:30 p.m. when someone driving by in an unidentified vehicle hit her. She was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. No one is in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Two 25-Year-Old Men Shot In South Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two 25-year-old men were shot in the 2000 block of West Pratt Street around 2:05 p.m. on Monday, according to police. Officers were alerted to the shooting via several alerts from the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system. They searched the area for evidence of a shooting. A short time later, they learned that the two men had sought treatment at a local hospital. Police say the men sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to their lower extremities. Both men said they were in the 2000 block of West Pratt Street when they were shot, according to police. Southern District Shooting detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact Southern District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2499. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.
BALTIMORE, MD
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

124K+
Followers
13K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy