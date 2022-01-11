ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Walk with a Doc’ coming to Topeka

By Matthew Self
 7 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Ever wanted to have some one-on-one time with doctors in the open air? The upcoming Walk with a Doc may be just the thing for you.

Taking place on Saturday, Jan. 15, from 9 to 10 a.m., Walk with a Doc will allow Topeka residents to meet with three medical professionals for a walk outside of Lee Arena on Washburn’s campus. Participants can ask the doctors questions during the walk which is free with no pre-registration required.

Those who want to take part in the walk are asked to park in the Lee Arena parking lot and meet on the east side.

The three medical professionals in attendance will be Dr. Partha Bhurtel (general surgery), Dr. Wael Khreiss (surgery) and Stephanie Sisk APP (weight loss) all from Stormont Vail Health.

“Walk with a Doc is honored to team up with Stormont Vail Health,” Dr. David Sabgir, founder of Walk with a Doc said. “By incorporating this program into the practice, Stormont Vail Health is demonstrating an exceptional level of care and commitment to their community.”

Walk with a Doc is an international non-profit organization whose mission is to inspire communities through movement and conversation.

According to the American Heart Association, walking as little as 30 minutes a day can provide the following benefits:

  • Improve blood pressure and blood sugar levels
  • Help maintain a health body weight and lower the risk of obesity
  • Enhance mental well-being
  • Reduce the risk of osteoporosis

Masks are required for the event and participants must be vaccinated and social distance. In the event of inclement weather, the walk will be moved inside.

To learn more about Walk with a Doc, go to their website here .

