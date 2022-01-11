Monday evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast

The FOX 12 weather forecast for the morning of Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Monday, Jan. 17th, 4:00 a.m. We are starting things off this morning with areas of fog and temperatures in the mid 30s to low 40s. Look for gradual clearing today with the majority of clearing by mid to late afternoon with a high of 48. Clouds will be on the increase this evening, low 42. A few light showers are expected tomorrow, high 48. Rain at times on Wednesday, high 50. A few lingering showers on Thursday, high 50. Dry weather returns Friday through Sunday with some patchy morning fog on Saturday morning, highs will warm to the low to mid 50s.
