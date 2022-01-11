ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast

By Lauren Wallace
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ll see areas of fog at night and...

wearegreenbay.com

Seasonable Monday weather; snow in the forecast Tuesday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A seasonal day is on tap for our communities Monday as highs will get into the mid and upper 20s. The average is 25 degrees. We continue to see clouds across the state, but those clouds could break up for some sunshine to pop in here and there during the day. Northwest winds will be persistent at 10 to 15 miles per hour.
WISCONSIN STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Monday morning weather forecast

It's going to be a gusty day ahead. Models showing wind gusts up around 30 mph around 1 p.m. today and a Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m.
wilsoncountysource.com

Close To Home Monday Afternoon/Evening Forecast 01/17/2022

Jamestown – 15 Up to the minute, updates and weather watches and warnings powered by ReadyWarn can also be found on our local Source Facebook page and Twitter. Or have our daily e-mail with weather and more delivered to your e-mail box each morning and afternoon by signing up on your county homepage.
kptv.com

Monday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (1/17)

The FOX 12 weather forecast for the morning of Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Monday, Jan. 17th, 4:00 a.m. We are starting things off this morning with areas of fog and temperatures in the mid 30s to low 40s. Look for gradual clearing today with the majority of clearing by mid to late afternoon with a high of 48. Clouds will be on the increase this evening, low 42. A few light showers are expected tomorrow, high 48. Rain at times on Wednesday, high 50. A few lingering showers on Thursday, high 50. Dry weather returns Friday through Sunday with some patchy morning fog on Saturday morning, highs will warm to the low to mid 50s.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Low 20s Monday Night; Arctic Cold Front Coming Wednesday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for scattered clouds Monday night with lows in the low 20s. The First Alert Weather models are calling for a breezy and cloudy day on Tuesday with highs near 40 degrees. A south wind on Tuesday could gust to 30 miles per hour at times in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) The next arctic cold front arrives on Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be in the low 20s, then fall to the teens in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) A gusty north wind will make for single digit wind chills by the late afternoon. Temperatures will continue to fall to the single digits Wednesday night with wind chills below zero, and as cold as 10-below in some spots in the western suburbs by Thursday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs on Thursday will be in the teens, with single digits expected once again for Thursday night. Highs in the 20s are expected for Friday and this weekend. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 21. TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder. High 39. WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, high of 24. Falling temperatures in the afternoon to the teens, then single digits at night.
CHICAGO, IL
WJHG-TV

Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Martin Luther King Day!. It’s been a gorgeous day across the Panhandle as a dry air mass moves in behind this weekend’s cold front. The drier air is giving us a very comfortable feel to the air as dew points have been sitting in the 30s today. That’ll be the case as we head into our Tuesday too. The dry air is also helping to keep our skies clear tonight and into tomorrow. High pressure will slide overhead tomorrow afternoon which will reinforce the quiet weather.
PANAMA CITY, FL
fox26houston.com

Monday evening weather forecast

Houston will see mild January weather for the next couple of days. A cold front late Wednesday will put the chill back in the air. Thursday and Friday could see a few showers across Southeast Texas and perhaps even a little sleet or brief snow flakes for the northern counties. Accumulation is not expected.
HOUSTON, TX
yourcentralvalley.com

KSEE 24 News at 5:00 p.m. Weather

Potential fog each morning for the next several days. High temperatures will be determined by how much sun we see during each day. This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 1/17/2022.
KLST/KSAN

KLST Evening Forecast: Monday January 17th

Warmer across the Concho Valley as winds have returned from the southwest. Temperatures got up into the 70s across the region will some passing upper level clouds. Very dry throughout the area with humidity values in the single digits. Temperatures will stay on the warmer side going through the overnight hours with temperatures lingering in […]
KDRV

Monday, January 17th Evening Weather

A weak storm system will clean up our stagnant air and bring at least the possibility for showers later tomorrow along and west of the Cascades in Southern Oregon. Measurable rain is most likely near the coast.
95.3 MNC

Beware of slippery road conditions Monday afternoon, evening w/Winter Weather Advisory in effect

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17. Freezing rain is likely, possibly mixed with snow, making for slippery road conditions. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST * WHAT...Light freezing drizzle or very light freezing rain mixed with snow at times producing a light glaze of ice along with snow accumulations of an inch or less. * WHERE...Much of northern Indiana, far southwest Lower Michigan and northwest Ohio counties near the Indiana border. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...A glaze of ice will make many untreated roads extremely slippery. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surface weather observations and road reports indicated widespread freezing drizzle and very light freezing rain were causing a light glaze on many roads impacting travel. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you are travelling this afternoon or evening, exercise extreme caution. Leave extra time to reach your destination and allow plenty of space between your vehicle and the one in front of you. Consider delaying travel if possible.
myarklamiss.com

Evening Forecast – Monday, January 17th

WEST MONROE, La. — (1/17/2022) A slowly modifying air mass will keep temperatures rather mild tomorrow; however, another strong cold front is likely later this week. That front could trigger showers and storms, before bringing dramatically colder temperatures into the ArkLaMiss for the second half of the week. High...
WEST MONROE, LA

