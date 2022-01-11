ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Saget spoke about COVID bout before death: 'It does not feel good'

By Nate Day
Fox News
Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the days before his death, Bob Saget opened up about his battle with coronavirus. The actor was found dead in his Florida hotel room at the age of 65 on Sunday while on tour performing stand-up. In a recent interview on the "A Mediocre Time with Tom and...

The Hollywood Gossip

Bob Saget: Cause of Death Revealed

Earlier this week, comedy and television fans across the nation and world were stunned and saddened by the unexpected death of Bob Saget. The actor and standup was just 65 years old. He was not suffering from any known health conditions, nor was he grappling with any substance abuse issues...
extratv

Bob Saget’s Autopsy Completed

Bob Saget died unexpectedly on Sunday, and now his autopsy has been completed. Joshua Stephany, the chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola Counties, stated in a press release, "An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play.”
Fox News

Bob Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo says she 'doesn't have the words' to explain how she's feeling after his death

Bob Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, revealed that she’s still coping with his sudden and unexpected death days after the tragedy. The food and travel blogger and TV host has been using her Instagram in the days since the 65-year-old comedian died in a hotel room in Orlando, Fla. to share the many tributes that have come in from celebrity friends and former co-stars. Late Tuesday evening, the 42-year-old got a bit personal on her Instagram Story late Tuesday where she told her followers that she’s still struggling to figure out how to describe her situation.
Us Weekly

John Stamos Doesn’t ‘Accept’ Bob Saget’s Death: ‘I’m Not Going to Say Goodbye Yet’

Missing his friend. John Stamos shared a heart-wrenching update about how he’s coping with the loss of his Full House costar Bob Saget. “I’m not ready to accept that he’s gone — I’m not going to say goodbye yet,” the 58-year-old actor began on Monday, January 10, via Instagram. “I’m going to imagine him out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor. He’s standing on stage, killing! Another two-hour set in front of a couple hundred of the luckiest people on the planet. They’re laughing so hard, they weep.”
Deadline

Dave Chappelle On Bob Saget Death: “I Didn’t See (It) Coming,” Missed Last Text

Dave Chappelle regrets that he missed his last chance to speak with Bob Saget. During a Thursday night comedy set at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, Chappelle spoke about how he missed a final text from Saget. “Tomorrow I’m going to go lay my comrade to rest,” Chappelle said, according to video footage posted to TMZ on Friday. “Listen, I’m getting old, so a lot of people I know die… I started doing this comedy young. All of my peers are older than me. These [N-Words] is dying like hotcakes, but I didn’t see [Bob’s death] coming.” “[Bob] just text me and I saw the text yesterday and never texted him back because I was just busy. Yeah, it happens,” said Chappelle. “I’m just saying this to remind you: these moments are precious. When I come out at night, I’m not just hanging out; I’m making memories. S—, when I go out at night, I’m making history.” Saget died on Jan. 9 at 65. His private funeral for friends and family was held Friday in Los Angeles.
Variety

Bob Saget Honored by ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ With Special Tribute

“America’s Funniest Home Videos” paid special tribute to Bob Saget, who was the original host of the ABC comedy show in the ’90s, after the iconic comedian died suddenly last week at the age of 65. The tribute aired at the beginning of Sunday’s episode, exactly one week after Saget died at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Fla. In the full tribute, current “America’s Funniest Home Videos” host Alfonso Ribeiro introduces the emotional segment, which highlights some of Saget’s best moments emceeing the show. the longest-running host in the 2000s and early 2010s. Saget hosted “America’s Funniest Home Videos” from 1989 to 1997,...
Deadline

Kelly Rizzo Breaks Silence On Husband Bob Saget’s Death: “Bob Was A Force”

Kelly Rizzo today broke her silence on the death of Bob Saget, paying tribute to her “sweet husband” in a lengthy post published to Instagram. “After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time,” she wrote. “But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH. I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years. We had that time to make each other the...
Daphne DelMar

Bob Saget Messaged Candace Cameron Bure Days Before Death

Candace Cameron Bure close upWikimedia/CreativeCommons. The tragic passing of "Fuller House" star Bob Saget has left the celebrity space in mourning, particularly co-stars. The 65-year-old actor and stand-up comedian was found unresponsive at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, FL on Sunday - just one day before, Bob had left a note for Candace Cameron Bure on Instagram.
The Hollywood Reporter

Kelly Rizzo Declares Late Husband Bob Saget “The Most Incredible Man on Earth”

Kelly Rizzo took to Instagram on Saturday to pay tribute to her late husband Bob Saget shortly after he was laid to rest. “My sweet husband,” Rizzo, 42, began in a lengthy caption alongside a photograph of herself with Saget. “After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH.” The Full House star and TV personality were married in 2018 in Santa Monica. At age 65, Saget died last...
