ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Opinion: Tackle mental health and gun violence epidemics together

Detroit News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few years ago, I had a 17-year-old boy in for a regular well visit....

www.detroitnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
1011now.com

Mental Health in a pandemic

If you know anything about any Lincoln Crime Stoppers case you can leave a tip online, or call Crime Stoppers at 441-4488. Black Hills Energy offering budget planning as extreme weather swings impact Nebraska. Updated: 5 hours ago. The plan bases your bill on average usage over the past year,...
LINCOLN, NE
knightcrier.org

OPINION: The forgotten issue behind gun violence: gun storage

Opinions expressed in the Op/Ed section of The Knight Crier are not necessarily reflective of the views of the entire staff of the KC. In an announcement on December 3rd, 2021, Oakland County attorney Karen McDonald, the lead prosecutor on the Oxford Shooting trial, said that the actions of the parents were “egregious,” “criminal,” and “unconscionable.” That same day was the day the parents of the alleged shooter were charged with involuntary manslaughter charges.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Union Democrat

Worried your new year will be filled with anxiety? Here are 5 mental health tips to help you tackle 2022

As we enter a new year laden with uncertainty, our mental health and sense of well-being are being tested again. It's OK (and normal) to fail these tests once in a while. In the last year, the pandemic has opened up conversations about how to provide more widespread and culturally sensitive mental health support for all ages, especially after U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy warned of an emerging youth mental health crisis in December.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Mental Health#Epidemics#Gun Violence
kpfa.org

The Climate Crisis and Mental Health

As the climate crisis manifests itself all around us, you may have begun hearing terms like climate anxiety, ecological grief, and climate depression. You may even have felt your own form of grief, or anxiety, or anger about global heating. A recent survey found that some 70 percent of Americans are worried about climate change, and that many feel anxiety or depression related to that concern. Some groups — including youth, environmental activists, and farmers — can be particularly vulnerable to these feelings.
MENTAL HEALTH
thetrace.org

An Immediate Plan for Tackling Urban Violence

Multidisciplinary working group offers a 10-point plan for how cities can beat back the pandemic violence spike. In July, the Council on Criminal Justice, a think tank, convened a Violent Crime Working Group of 16 experts from law enforcement, academia, public health, and community violence intervention spheres to find urgent solutions to elevated violence. After producing a series of bulletins on violent crime reduction, the group today released its final report, which lays out a series of short-term actions cities should take to address violence. Among other steps, the group advises cities to publicly set clear reduction goals; create a permanent and well-funded unit within the mayor’s office dedicated to violence prevention; identify the specific people and places that drive the bulk of violence; and invest heavily in workforce development and retention for anti-violence efforts. Local commitment, outside support: In a media call Tuesday, working group members spoke of a key requirement for any violence reduction effort: that mayors, police chiefs, prosecutors, nonprofit leaders, and key city officials be in alignment on what the goals are and how to achieve them. They also emphasized the importance of state and particularly federal assistance in the form of leadership, regulation, funding, and more. “The $5 billion [for community violence intervention] in the Build Back Better Act is huge,” said Paul Carrillo, a working group member and director of the community violence initiative at Giffords. “It’s like the field of community violence intervention is a startup that has never had an investment to scale up.” A broader focus than firearms: “Getting guns out of people’s hands is an input,” Emily Owens, a working group member and professor of criminology at the University of California-Irvine, said. “It’s not the end goal.” She added, “The goal needs to be to save lives.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Providence Journal

Opinion/Formica: Rethink legalizing pot during this crisis in youth mental health

Carol Formica is a former member of the Special Legislative Commission to Study the Effects of Legalizing Marijuana and an educator for the Newport County School District. A recent Providence Journal front-page headline read "What's on tap for lawmakers next year?" (News, Dec. 12). Below the headline were agenda items that the Rhode Island General Assembly would address in 2022.  ...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
newsy.com

The Rising Rates Of Gun Violence

As the nation enters its third year fighting COVID, there's another widespread problem the U.S. can't seem to get a handle on — gun violence. Some experts say there's a connection. Since 2019, there's been two full years of record-breaking gun violence across the country — in big cities...
CHICAGO, IL
arcamax.com

Commentary: An epidemic among young adults puts college educators on the front lines of mental health

Just before final exams last month, I sent a private chat to one of my students during a class Zoom meeting. He hadn’t handed in any assignments this semester and was attending class meetings sporadically, at best. He responded: “I’m sorry I haven’t been in touch this semester. … I’ve been in a dark place and wanted to end things.” I gave him my mobile number and asked him to call me after class. He assured me that he wouldn’t “do anything extreme” at this point, because he was “feeling better.” After our conversation, I sent him the counseling center email, a suicide hotline number and pleaded with him to share his struggles with his parents and to set up a counseling appointment.
MENTAL HEALTH
thetrace.org

The ‘Hyper-Concentrated’ Gun Violence Crisis

In Chicago, as shootings worsened in areas already facing elevated violence, many safe neighborhoods got safer. That’s according to an analysis of 2021 data by The Chicago Sun-Times and University of Chicago Crime Lab. Last year, Chicago saw the highest number of homicides since the early 1990s. Areas that are poor, majority nonwhite, and that were already experiencing elevated levels of violence generally saw the biggest increases. And of the 77 neighborhoods the analysis divided Chicago into, just 10 experienced over half of all homicides in the city. The seven most violent police districts saw murder rates 25 times higher than the city average. “We do have a gun violence crisis in Chicago, and it has always been hyper-concentrated in just a handful of neighborhoods,” said Roseanna Ander, the Crime Lab’s executive director. Since the Crime Lab started tracking such data 60 years ago, the gulf between safest and least-safe areas has never been wider.
CHICAGO, IL
okcfox.com

Mental Health Monday: Mental Health Education in Schools

It's Mental Health Monday here on Living Oklahoma and today we are focusing on your child's health. A new poll commission by NAMI found that a majority of the parents surveyed support mental health education in schools. They also support mental health days for students. Parents also praise children saying they have shown resilience during the pandemic, but they were also concerned about their child's mental health.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy