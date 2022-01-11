ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Nikki A.S.H. Turns On Rhea Ripley On WWE Raw (Clips)

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNikki A.S.H.’s comic book path took a sharp turn toward villain territory, as she turned on Rhea Ripley on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s episode saw Ripley say that it was time for them to go their separate ways after they’d failed to recapture the WWE Women’s Tag Team...

411mania.com

