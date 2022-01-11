Nearly unanimous: trends say powerful surge

Monday’s report: Active Covid cases in West Virginia pulled back a bit from recent highs, according to the Monday report by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), but all other signs point to a surge of cases spreading across the state as it has the country.

The 7-day average for the number of new cases, according to the DHHR online database, is up nearly 37 percent from one week ago, rising from 2,163 to 2,970. On Sunday, there were 2,289 new cases, comparatively high but off the record 4,067 set Wednesday, Jan. 5.

Hospitalizations were at 815 for the treatment of the highly infections disease, a high not reached in the past three months – since Oct. 13 when the number stood at 833.

Also on the rise were the number of patients in intensive care units in the state, at 224 compared with 188 a week ago, and 133 Covid patients on ventilator breathing support, up from 115 last Monday.

There were 15,124 active cases on Sunday, according to the Monday report, down from 16,074 the day prior and 16,245 on Friday. Active cases across the region were: Fayette 319, Greenbrier 245, McDowell 99, Mercer 388, Monroe 90, Nicholas 112, Raleigh 586, Summers 61 and Wyoming 116 – all with the exception of Raleigh (520) down from one week ago.

The statewide positive test rate was approaching record a high, coming in at 19.86 percent, not far off last week’s high of 20.76 percent set on Monday and the record of 21.11 percent set Dec. 22, 2020.

The cumulative rate is 6.91 percent, the third highest reading since the coronavirus was first detected in the state on March 17, 2020.

Since the DHHR’s last report on Friday, 24 more Covid-related deaths were reported, including 12 from the nine-county region that serves as The Register-Herald’s primary market, eight of which were from Mercer County. The state’s total is 5,445.

The DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 73-year-old female from Summers County, an 81-year-old male from Mercer County, an 88-year-old female from Mercer County, a 72-year-old male from Wood County, an 81-year-old male from Summers County, a 60-year-old male from Mercer County, an 87-year-old male from Greenbrier County, a 32-year-old female from Ohio County, a 77-year-old female from Mercer County, a 47-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 78-year-old male from Monroe County, a 61-year-old female from Mercer County, a 69-year-old female from Taylor County, a 75-year-old male from Mineral County, a 57-year-old male from Cabell County, an 86-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 69-year-old male from Cabell County, a 60-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 63-year-old male from Mercer County, a 69-year-old female from Hampshire County, a 63-year-old male from Mercer County, a 90-year-old female from Upshur County, a 62-year-old female from Mercer County, and an 89-year-old female from Kanawha County.