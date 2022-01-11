B.U.’s Genevieve Coleman named AE Rookie of the Week

VESTAL, NY – To some college basketball, and despite the Binghamton University women’s basketball team finding out on Monday their game on Wednesday at Hartford has been postponed, they did receive some good news.

For the second time this season, freshman Genevieve Coleman was named the America East Rookie of the Week.

The Owego native scored 12 points and added 6 rebounds and 2 assists in the Bearcats loss to NJIT on Saturday.

In that game, Coleman shot 63% from the field, and knocked down 2-of-3 from 3-point range.

That was a career-high mark for Coleman in points, and the 3rd game this season she scored in double figures.

She’ll look to continue her impressive freshman campaign on Sunday when the Bearcats host Maine at 2 PM.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.