B.U.’s Genevieve Coleman named AE Rookie of the Week

By Cam Lavallee
News Channel 34
 7 days ago

VESTAL, NY – To some college basketball, and despite the Binghamton University women’s basketball team finding out on Monday their game on Wednesday at Hartford has been postponed, they did receive some good news.

For the second time this season, freshman Genevieve Coleman was named the America East Rookie of the Week.

The Owego native scored 12 points and added 6 rebounds and 2 assists in the Bearcats loss to NJIT on Saturday.

In that game, Coleman shot 63% from the field, and knocked down 2-of-3 from 3-point range.

That was a career-high mark for Coleman in points, and the 3rd game this season she scored in double figures.

She’ll look to continue her impressive freshman campaign on Sunday when the Bearcats host Maine at 2 PM.

News Channel 34

Boys and girls state basketball rankings, 1/13/22

Here’s a look at the latest boys and girls basketball state rankings. First for the guys, Corning is 18th in Class Double-A. In Class A, Union-Endicott is 11th. Seton is the top team in Class B this week. In Class C, Moravia is 14th while Delhi is 18th. And in Class D, South Kortright is […]
Snow, ice blast through South with powerful winter storm

Tens of thousands of customers were without power in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. Highway patrols reported hundreds of vehicle accidents, and a tornado ripped through a trailer park in Florida. More than 1,200 Sunday flights at Charlotte Douglas International were cancelled – more than 90% of the airport’s Sunday schedule.
