To honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., The Tennessee Tech University Commission on the Status of Blacks and the Office of Multicultural Affairs invites you to participate in a week of service! Instead of taking a day off on January 17th, begin your week “on” and serve your community, learn more about why service to others was such a big part of Dr. King’s life and message. Below are ideas for how to serve locally and opportunities to honor Dr. King. https://www.tntech.edu/multicultural-affairs/

COOKEVILLE, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO