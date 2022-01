The Hope men's basketball team hosted preseason MIAA favorite Trine on Monday in a makeup game that was postponed last Wednesday.

The Flying Dutchmen played without three starters, Tyler George, Jeff Bikus and Tanner Wiegerink and were able to beat the Thunder 61-48.

Noah Hedrick scored a career-high 17 points, Evan Thomas added 15.

Hope (2-0, 9-4) is scheduled to travel to rival Calvin (1-1, 8-5) on Wednesday.