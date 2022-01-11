ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

EU Parliament President David Sassoli dies after being hospitalized

By Darryl Coote
UPI News
UPI News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gDR1I_0diBirjK00

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The president of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, died early Tuesday after being hospitalized late last month due to a "serious complication" caused by a dysfunction of his immune system, his spokesman said. He was 65 years old.

Sassoli died at 1:15 a.m. at the Centro di Riferimento in Aviano, Italy, his spokesman Roberto Cuillo said on social media. The cause of death was not made public.

"The date and place of the funeral will be communicated in the next few hours," he said.

The announcement of Sassoli's death came less than a day after Cuillo said in a statement that the president had been hospitalized in Italy since Dec. 26 and that all of his duties had been canceled.

"This hospitalization was necessary because of a serious complication due to a dysfunction of the immune system," he said.

His death occurred only a few short months after he was admitted to a hospital in Strasbourg, France, in mid-September for severe pneumonia.

"What a big shock and a big loss," Ismail Ertug, a German member of the European Parliament, said in a tweet. " I am deeply saddened. He left us too early. My condolences to his family! Dear David, Rest In Peace!"

The Florence, Italy, native had a career as a high-profile journalist and TV anchor before he turned to politics in 2009 when he was elected as a member of the European Parliament for central Italy with the center-left Democratic Party, according to his biography.

In 2014, he was re-elected to the parliament as well as elected as its vice president with focus on the budge and the mediterranean region.

However, it was in July 2019 during his third term that he was elected president of the European Parliament to oversee its 705 elected members.

Earlier Monday after the announcement of his hospitalization, Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, had tweeted about Sassoli's health, wishing him a speedy recovery.

"Dear David, my thoughts are with you as you fight for your health," she said. "Bon courage, as you often say."

This is a developing story.

Comments / 78

Lovely Sue
5d ago

They aren't descimanating .Huh I thought all the leaders are in on it. Maybe if enough "inportant"people die from the shot the "inportant" people will wake up and stop this nonsence.

Reply(1)
30
mminnaples
5d ago

How many more it's killing season for the vax. It's doing what it was designed to do. Control the population!!! Nothing more nothing less

Reply
25
so screwed by biden
5d ago

not sure one or two jabs will hurt most peoples immune system but more could cause self attacking antibodies. that would be a immune system problem.??

Reply
16
Related
The Independent

EU chief scraps meetings because driver is COVID-19 positive

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday that she has canceled her in-person appointments at the European Parliament this week after her driver tested positive for COVID-19.Von der Leyen said she was already in Strasbourg, France, for the plenary when she was told of the news and immediately headed back to European Union headquarters in Brussels She faced a heavy program in Strasbourg over the next three days, including attending a solemn remembrance for David Sassoli the European Parliament president, who died last week. She was also scheduled to have meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and preside over the College of EU Commissioners for their weekly meeting. “Regretfully, I must therefore cancel my participation” to the legislative session, she tweeted.___Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic Read More EU flag drapes coffin of Sassoli, head of bloc's parliamentFrance takes EU reins with push for more sovereigntyWhy are millions of people not yet vaccinated against coronavirus?
PUBLIC HEALTH
MSNBC

White House takes aim at one of Trump's most consequential mistakes

Exactly six years ago yesterday, the international nuclear agreement with Iran was implemented. Six years later, the JCPOA policy is effectively gone, and efforts to reach a new agreement are going nowhere fast. The result is an increasingly obvious national security threat. As Politico reported, President Joe Biden's team is...
POTUS
Washington Post

Even if Putin doesn’t seize all of Ukraine, he has a larger strategy. The U.S. needs one, too.

John R. Bolton served as national security adviser under President Donald Trump and is the author of “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir.”. Russia’s focus on Ukraine is certainly intense. The Kremlin has massed troops and equipment along their common border; launched major cyberattacks against Kyiv’s government computer systems; planted operatives in the eastern Donbas region who could stage false-flag operations as pretexts for Russian invasion; and escalated a long-standing insistence that Ukraine is not a legitimate sovereign state.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Sassoli
AFP

Turkey ignores European deadline to release rights leader

A Turkish court on Monday extended the detention of a civil society leader, ignoring a deadline from Europe's top human rights body to release him, in a case that has hurt Ankara's ties with the West. The 64-year-old businessman and philanthropist, Osman Kavala, has been held without a conviction since October 2017 for allegedly financing a wave of 2013 anti-government protests and playing a role in an attempted coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2016. But an Istanbul court on Monday turned down a motion from Kavala's defence for him to be released. And the court set a new hearing for February 21. The case is souring Turkey's ties with its traditional Western allies.
ADVOCACY
AFP

A year after arrest, Navalny says no 'regret' about return to Russia

The Kremlin's most prominent critic Alexei Navalny said Monday he did not regret returning to Russia a year ago, despite his jailing and a historic crackdown on the opposition. On his return to Russia, Navalny was jailed for more than two years on old fraud charges he says are politically motivated.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Politics#Eu Parliament#The European Parliament#German#Democratic Party#The European Commission
The Independent

Turkey's Erdogan in Albania to boost bilateral ties

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday visited Albania to talk with Prime Minister Edi Rama on strengthening bilateral ties and also inaugurate new apartments funded by Turkey for Albanians left homeless by the 2019 earthquake. Upon landing Erdogan immediately headed to the northwestern town of Lac, 50 kilometers (30 miles) northwest of the capital Tirana where Turkey has funded the building of a complex with 522 apartments at a cost of 42 million euros ($48 million).An international conference less than two months after the Nov. 26, 2019, earthquake which killed 51 people and left 17,000 homeless, committed...
WORLD
The Independent

Government plan to crack down on protests outside parliament defeated in Lords

Boris Johnson’s government has been handed a blow in its plan to restrict protests outside parliament after peers backed an amendment protecting large demonstrations in the area.Home secretary Priti Patel’s policing bill, currently making its way through parliament, would crack down on large-scale protests around parliament, Downing Street and Whitehall.Any demonstration which makes “the passage of a vehicle more difficult” would be deemed illegal under the government’s bill – which would also restrict the use of loudspeakers in an even larger area of central London.However, an amendment protecting legal ways to organise large protests around parliament passed in the Lords...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Dominic Cummings would ‘swear under oath’ PM lied to Parliament on parties

Dominic Cummings has accused Boris Johnson of lying to Parliament over allegations of lockdown-breaching bashes in Downing Street, insisting he told the Prime Minister to get a grip on the “madhouse” when warning him over one “drinks party”.The former chief adviser said on Monday Mr Johnson “waved it aside” when he raised concerns over principal private secretary Martin Reynolds inviting more than 100 people to a “bring your own booze” event in the No 10 garden on May 20 2020.Mr Cummings said regarding that day alone, “never mind the string of other events”, the Prime Minister “lied to Parliament about...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
Country
France
Place
Europe
The Independent

Senior Tory says plan for military to take charge of Channel crossings operations ‘massive distraction’

A senior Tory MP has accused Boris Johnson of presiding over a “massive distraction” amid reports the military will be put in charge of preventing small boats of migrants crossing the Channel.As Mr Johnson faces a dangerous moment in his premiership over allegations of rule-busting parties in No 10, home secretary Priti Patel confirmed that her department had commissioned the Ministry of Defence as a “crucial operational partner” to protect the Channel against “illegal” immigration.According to The Times, ministers are also in talks about “outsourcing” UK asylum claims to countries such as Ghana and Rwanda, although the Home Office would not...
MILITARY
The Independent

Eric Zemmour: French far-right presidential candidate fined for inciting race hate

French far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour has been fined €10,000 (£8,350) for inciting racial hatred by calling child migrants “thieves, rapists and murderers”. The 63-year-old former political commentator was not present at the Paris criminal court on Monday as the verdict was delivered. Judges said he risked a prison sentence if he failed to pay the fine. Mr Zemmour said he would appeal the ruling.His lawyer Olivier Pardo said the presidential contender would not attend the court “in order to prevent the judicial compound from turning into a non-stop TV news studio”.Mr Zemmour, who has two previous convictions on similar...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WDBO

Taiwan pays $900,000 for ally Guatemala to lobby Washington

MIAMI — (AP) — Guatemala has hired for $900,000 a major supporter of former President Donald Trump to seek influence with U.S. officials in an unusual lobbying contract paid for by its ally Taiwan, foreign lobby records show. Ballard Partners registered as a foreign agent with the U.S....
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Iran jails anew French academic for 'violating' house arrest: judiciary

French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah was jailed anew for breaking house arrest restrictions, an official from the Islamic republic's judiciary authority said on Sunday. "Ms Adelkhah... has unfortunately knowingly violated the limits of house arrest dozens of times," Kazem Gharibabadi, deputy head of the judiciary, was quoted as saying by Mizan Online, the authority's news agency.
WORLD
WDBO

The AP Interview: Exiled artist Ai Weiwei on Beijing Games

Ai Weiwei is one of China's most famous artists, and many regard him as one of the world's greatest living ones. Working with the Swiss architectural firm Herzog & de Meuron, he helped design the Bird's Nest Stadium, the centerpiece of Beijing's 2008 Summer Olympics. The stadium in northern Beijing,...
ENTERTAINMENT
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
260K+
Followers
48K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy