Nyberg: American Lantern Festivals brings light installation to Lyman Orchards

By Ann Nyberg
 7 days ago

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Lyman Orchards is constantly dishing up events for families and this year they have a new extravaganza that will run through mid-February.

The American Lantern Festivals boasts more than 1,000 light sculptures. It is all based on a story about family.

Bob Montgomery, managing partner from All Park Solutions, joins us on Nyberg to share more about the fantasy of lights and the meaning behind it.

