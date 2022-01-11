Farmers: Skyrocketing costs make season uncertain

Brooks Barnes of Barnes Farms in Lucama bought RoundUp and Boundary last September in anticipation of price increases in the herbicides.

Brooks Barnes of Barnes Farms in Lucama stands in his shop while farmhands work on a tractor. Rising input costs will affect Barnes and other farmers this year.

LUCAMA — Anticipating a price increase, farmer Brooks Barnes bought all the RoundUp he could find in September.

The Wilson County grower is glad he did, because the herbicide’s price has risen from $16 per gallon to $50 per gallon in less than a year.

RoundUp and other farm “inputs” including fertilizers, fungicides, insecticides, fuel, oil, labor and equipment have seen steep increases in the last year.

“Luckily, it doesn’t take much RoundUp per acre, but let’s do some quick math here,” Barnes said. “A quart on $16 is $4 an acre, right? So a quart on $50 is $12.50 an acre, so that’s an $8.50-per-acre increase, which doesn’t sound like much until you go to talking 3,000 acres, and that’s (an extra) $25,000 any way you look at it.”

It’s not just chemicals. It’s not just fertilizer.

“It’s like everything is up except what we get paid for our product,” Barnes said. “I fully expect to work for nothing this year. That’s what I see. It is kind of hard going into a crop year knowing up front that I don’t see a way I can get in the black.”

STEEPER PRICES

Barnes stood in a shop as farmhands drained the oil from a large tractor before pumping new oil from a 55-gallon drum.

“Just that one drum of oil right there, last year at this time cost me 830 bucks,” Barnes said.

Today, the cost is $2.40 per gallon more, or $132 more per drum.

“I just bought three 55-gallon drums the other day,” Barnes said.

Barnes paid $396 more for the same three drums of oil.

“Fertilizer prices have increased pretty substantially,” said Norman Harrell, director of the N.C. Cooperative Extension office in Wilson County. “Fertilizers that contain nitrogen have seen the biggest increases.”

Harrell said many factors have contributed to fertilizer price increases.

“Most nitrogen is a byproduct of crude oil, so as crude oil prices increased, nitrogen prices increased,” Harrell said. “Other fertilizers such as phosphorus and potassium have increased in cost due to tariffs, trade and other issues.”

Matt Watkins, sales representative for Wilson County Farm Supply, said many of his customers are worried about the steeper prices.

“The price of natural gas is high, and natural gas is used to make nitrogen. That drives the price of liquid nitrogen through the roof,” he said. “Liquid nitrogen, I would say, has tripled from 12 months ago.”

Harrell said another input of concern is glyphosate, a needed herbicide, which is expected to be in limited supply and has at least doubled in price.

STRATEGIES

Harrell said growers can try to lock in prices or prepurchase items if possible, like Barnes did with his RoundUp.

Growers can also make smart management decisions to make sure the input will increase yield or quality.

Farmers can consider using alternatives to nitrogen, but only to a limited extent.

“Chicken litter can substitute as a complete fertilizer, meaning it has the nutrients needed to grow a crop,” Harrell said. “There are limited amounts of chicken litter, and it is currently already in use, so not really an alternative. Swine waste has to follow an approved nutrient management plan, and those plans are already in place. So no new alternatives. Growers will just have to be efficient in the amount and timing of what they apply. It is just going to increase their cost of production.”

Watkins said corn demands about twice as much nitrogen as cotton, which could cause some farmers to reduce the amount of corn they grow and increase their acreage for cotton and soybeans.

Harrell said the international shipping crisis has also affected growers.

“Sweet potato growers that are shipping products overseas are dealing with increased trucking expenses, increased shipping costs plus (it’s) harder to schedule trucks and limited containers,” Harrell said.

Most farmers depend on labor from temporary agricultural workers, many of whom come from Mexico.

“The majority of our agricultural labor is through the guest worker visa program or H-2A program,” Harrell said. “The adverse wage rate increased from $13.15 to $14.16 for 2022. So labor expenses are going to increase significantly as well.”

UNCERTAIN TIMES

“I think we are heading into the most dangerous year that I can remember,” said farmer David Blalock. “We are heading into a lot of exposure. There is just so much uncertainty right now it’s just scary.”

Blalock said it might be possible to cut back on some inputs and depend on what’s left in the soil, but that would only last for a year or so.

Some farmers may not be able to switch crops, he said, because that could mean having to purchase expensive new equipment in order to harvest.

“Some hard decisions have got to be made in the next 60 days,” Blalock said.

Grower Jerome Vick said farmers must really sharpen their pencils to make the math work this year.

“An old Wilson County Extension director, Bill Lewis, said, ‘If you can’t figure it out with a pencil in the shade, you can’t work it out in the sunshine,’” he recalled.

Vick said farmers are trying to figure this out.

“But I swear, I don’t know how it’s going to work,” Vick said. “The tobacco companies and everybody are going to pay a little more or else there’s not going to be any profit.”

Eventually, Harrell said, product prices will have to increase to cover the additional expenses.

“The best I see it looks like a break-even deal to me, and I don’t know how long we can go just breaking even,” Vick said. “The only way to overcome it is to have a great crop year.”

Barnes agreed, saying it would have to be a “super yield at a super good price.”

“I don’t see much of a profit if anything at all,” Barnes said. “I hope I’m wrong.”