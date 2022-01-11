ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada's Ontario province to reopen schools from Jan 17

(Reuters) - Canada’s Ontario province will reopen schools for in-person learning on Jan. 17, Premier Doug Ford’s office said in a statement.

Ontario, which is Canada’s most-populous province, had last week decided to shut all schools until at least that date, amid a surge in coronavirus cases caused by the Omicron variant.

The province had then cited staff absenteeism due to infections as an issue and expected it to rise and affect operations in schools as well as workplaces.

Canada's pandemic recovery urgently needs a national school meal program

COVID-19 has exposed yet again the critical importance of Canada catching up with other G7 nations by developing and implementing a national school meal program. School meal programs meet a variety of children’s critical needs. For example, Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, now Alberta’s deputy chief medical officer of health, and formerly medical officer of health in Peterborough, Ont., has written, “this pandemic has taught us not only about physical health, but also the importance of healthy eating, mental health, social connection and learning for our kids. So, what is one ingredient needed for all of these, and overall student well-being? Healthy school...
How Canada should be preparing to help young Afghan refugees

The government of Canada has committed to bringing 40,000 Afghan refugees to Canada. To date, almost 6,500 have arrived since August 2021. With the arrival of such a large cohort of refugees, there’s been more attention paid to the services that exist for them in communities across the country. This of course is not the first time Canada has welcomed a large number of refugees. Between 2015 and 2018, for example, 58,650 Syrian refugees were resettled across the country. Similar to the situation with Syrian refugees, Canada is anticipating more young refugees in the coming months. According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship...
