Several Waterbury public schools shift to half days

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - The Waterbury Public School System is shifting to half days at several of its schools for the rest of this week due to staffing and bussing shortages.

The following schools will operate on a specific half-day schedule from Tuesday, January 11 to Friday, January 14. All other schools will remain on a full day schedule, including all public elementary schools in the district.

PRE-K

· Bucks Hill Annex Full Day: 9 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.

· Bucks Hill Annex Morning Session: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

· Bucks Hill Annex Afternoon Session: 11:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

· Wallace, West Side and North End: 7:50 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.

﻿HIGH SCHOOL

· Waterbury Career Academy and Waterbury Arts Magnet School: 7:20 a.m. – 11:20 a.m.

· Crosby, Kennedy, Wilby, Enlightenment and State Street Program: 9:50 a.m. – 1:50 p.m.