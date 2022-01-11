ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall City, WA

Search resumes Tuesday for mother, son missing in Snoqualmie River

By Deborah Horne, KIRO 7 News
 7 days ago
FALL CITY, Wash. — A sad discovery near Fall City: the truck that may contain a mother and her young son was found submerged in the Snoqualmie River.

Investigators say the truck went off Southeast Fall City-Snoqualmie Road early Sunday morning.

The husband was driving. He managed to escape with their eight-month-old daughter but now he is being investigated for DUI.

Other family members were there as search crews wrapped up their work. So, they were there for the devastating news.

Now the bodies have not been recovered yet.

The search for a mother and son began at about 10 a.m. Monday on the Snoqualmie River and from the air.

Their grim mission, hampered by the cold, high flood waters.

“We aren’t able to get divers in the water,” said Catherine Breault, Eastside Fire and Rescue spokeswoman. “So, we’re using swimmers and people that are above water, on top of the boats. We’ve put sonar in and are using other tools.”

Washington State Patrol investigators say the driver, a 35-year-old Carnation business owner, was headed westbound on State Route 202 near 332nd Avenue Southeast just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

He tried to turn and lost control. The truck rolled into the Snoqualmie River with him, his wife, and their two young children inside. He escaped with their 8-month-old daughter. But his wife and their 6-year-old son appear to have been trapped.

“They’re good great people,” said Bubba Hinzman. “Just good, tight-knit family.”

Hinzman said he has done business with the family for a decade.

“Ah, it’s tough, it’s tough,” said Hinzman, his voice breaking. “These guys are just like family. They’re just like family.”

Then just before 2 p.m. Monday, the family got the terrible news. Search crews had found the truck submerged in so much water, it will take divers to determine if mother and son are still inside.

“We’ll have dive resources out here tomorrow morning, Tuesday morning,” said Sgt. Tim Meyer, King County Sheriff’s spokesman. “We can determine you know if we’re going to find those lost, lost loved ones inside, and then begin the recovery process.”

Sgt. Meyer says the Snoqualmie River is dropping and that will help them get to the vehicle.

The Washington State Patrol says they already arrested the driver for a possible DUI. But he will remain free while they investigate.

Man shot Monday afternoon in Seattle

SEATTLE — A man was shot in Seattle and is in stable condition, according to a statement from Seattle police. Around 2:40 p.m. on Monday, Seattle police responded to a call of a shooting at 8th Avenue South and South King Street. When police arrived, they found a 53-year-old...
SEATTLE, WA
