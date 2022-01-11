Celtics' Grant Williams: 26 minutes in win

Williams is listed as out for Monday's game against the Pelicans due to personal reasons. Boston will be down two key rotation pieces for the start of its four-game week in Williams and Marcus Smart, who remains in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Williams previously missed just one game due to a personal matter in late December, and his absence this time around looks to be related to the impending birth of his child, per Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston. It's thus unclear if Williams will be back for the Celtics' next game Wednesday against the Hornets in Boston, making the 24-year-old a risky fantasy option in weekly leagues, given that the majority of teams are playing four games this week. Look for Al Horford to slide over from power forward to center in Williams' stead Monday, with Grant Williams the most likely candidate to fill the opening in the starting five.

NBA ・ 16 HOURS AGO