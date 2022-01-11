ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Celtics' Grant Williams: 26 minutes in win

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Williams generated three points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, two steals and zero turnovers over 26...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook gets brutally honest about ‘regret’ over joining LeBron James, Lakers

It’s no secret that Russell Westbrook has not been the perfect fit for the Los Angeles Lakers since that blockbuster trade last summer. The former league MVP has still been stuffing the stat sheet — as he has been throughout his decorated career — but somehow, he just hasn’t found his groove playing alongside the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Hollywood.
NBA
Lakers Daily

Isiah Thomas says players in the 1980s and 1990s ‘would have no shot at guarding Kevin Durant or LeBron James in the post’

Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas recently speculated about what it would be like if star players from today’s NBA were inserted into the league in the 1980s and 1990s. Thomas explained that players like Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant would pose massive issues for anyone hoping to stop them in that era.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Atlanta Hawks Have Lost 20 Games Out Of 33 Since Trae Young Said The Regular Season Is More Boring Than The Playoffs

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks started this season by absolutely dominating Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks in the first game. Things were looking great for the 2021 Eastern Conference finalists and it looked like they would have another successful season. However, things fizzled out and they went 3-5 in their next 8 games after the win.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Domantas Sabonis
Yardbarker

James Harden reportedly open to being traded by Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have barely had their “Big Three” on the floor together since they assembled what they thought would be a championship roster, and one of their superstar players is reportedly open to the idea of moving on. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on Monday that sources...
NBA
sacramentosun.com

Robert Williams III free throws lift Celtics over Bulls

Robert Williams III scored six of his team's final 10 points, including the game-winning free throws with 9.7 seconds remaining as the host Boston Celtics rallied past the shorthanded Chicago Bulls for a 114-112 win on Saturday night. Chicago went up 108-101 with just over four minutes to play before...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Pacers#Fg
CBS Sports

Celtics' Robert Williams: Sitting out MLK Day game

Williams is listed as out for Monday's game against the Pelicans due to personal reasons. Boston will be down two key rotation pieces for the start of its four-game week in Williams and Marcus Smart, who remains in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Williams previously missed just one game due to a personal matter in late December, and his absence this time around looks to be related to the impending birth of his child, per Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston. It's thus unclear if Williams will be back for the Celtics' next game Wednesday against the Hornets in Boston, making the 24-year-old a risky fantasy option in weekly leagues, given that the majority of teams are playing four games this week. Look for Al Horford to slide over from power forward to center in Williams' stead Monday, with Grant Williams the most likely candidate to fill the opening in the starting five.
NBA
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Auburn's body of work earns Tigers No. 1 spot over Gonzaga in Top 25 And 1

Auburn and Gonzaga will be No. 1 and No. 2 in some order when the Associated Press Top 25 poll updates Monday. Voters who rely almost strictly on computer numbers will likely put the Zags No. 1 considering Mark Few's team holds the top spot in most computers — among them the NET, KenPom, BPI, Sagarin and Torvik. But if the goal is to reward the team that has accomplished the most through the first 10 weeks of this season, Auburn should move to No. 1 in the AP poll for the first time in school history.
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Celtics' Enes Freedom: Grabs five boards in win

Freedom provided two points (0-1 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 23 minutes during Monday's 104-92 win over the Pelicans. The Celtics were without Robert Williams (personal), but Freedom was still a non-factor offensively. Over his last seven games, the veteran big man has totaled just 15 points, 22 rebounds and three blocks. He's unlikely to warrant any fantasy consideration at any point this season, even in deeper leagues.
NBA
ClutchPoints

3 Sixers observations from win vs. Celtics

Following a lackluster performance against the Hornets Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers took their home floor Friday night, looking to get back on track. Next up on their schedule was a longtime Sixers rival in the form of the Boston Celtics. From the opening tip, the Sixers asserted themselves as the...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy