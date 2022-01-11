ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King City, CA

Suspects remain at large after deadly shooting in King City

By Veronica Macias
 7 days ago
KING CITY, Calif. (KION) Police in King City are searching for multiple suspects wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that left a 22-year-old man dead on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Jorge Cortes, of King City.

Close to 5 p.m. police responded to reports of gunfire in the 300 block of Vanderhurst Avenue. Once they arrived the victim was found lifeless.

A witness and surveillance video led police to search for a green GMC truck. Video shows the suspects leaving the vehicle and approach the victims. The woman managed to escape unharmed.

Officers managed to obtain a search warrant for the truck, which was later traced to a residence in the 300 block of San Lorenzo Avenue in King City.

No arrest were made, however, investigators recovered an assault rifle and three guns.

During the search warrant King City Police Department noticed nearby campus and a lockdown was issued for Santa Lucia Elementary School and King City Early Education Center.

