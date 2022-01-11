ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

World's first 3D home showroom

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGroundbreaking advances in 3D printing are allowing people...

11 Strangest Ocean Creatures That Washed Ashore this Year

The world's oceans seem to have managed to find its way back to the shallows regardless of its vastness, carrying with it its very distinct, even weird, organisms ashore. Live Science was able to enumerate 11 of the strange ocean creatures that washed ashore this year of 2021. Sailor jellyfish...
WILDLIFE
WLWT 5

Habitat for Humanity just unveiled its first-ever 3D-printed home

While 3D printing has been around since the 1980s, its use in home building is relatively new — and it offers up exciting opportunities to combat homelessness and other housing inequity around the world. Related video above: What it looks like to 3D-print a home. It's a potential solution...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Researchers Create the World’s First Fully 3D-Printed Flexible OLED Display

Photo credit: McAlpine Group, University of Minnesota. Researchers from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities have created the world’s first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display. To accomplish this, they used a modified printer and could eventually lead to low-cost OLED displays that can be printed at home rather than in expensive micro-fabrication facilities. More specifically, two different modes of printing were employed to make the six device layers, resulting in a fully 3D-printed, flexible organic light-emitting diode display. Read more for a video and additional information.
TECHNOLOGY
#World#Home Building#Showroom#3d Printing
SpaceX gearing up for rocket launch this Thursday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - We are counting down to the next liftoff from Florida's Space Coast. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is set to launch from Cape Canaveral at 10:25 a.m. Thursday morning. It will carry The Transporter 3 mission will bring commercial and government satellites into orbit. SpaceX kicked...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
World’s largest 3D-printed real concrete building is completed in Oman

A team comprised of Danish 3D printer maker Cobod, Mexican cement company Cemex and the German University of Technology in Oman (GUtech) has produced the world’s largest 3D-printed building using real concrete. The 190 sq m structure is designed as a typical Oman house, with three bedrooms, a living...
WORLD
Rocket the world’s fastest top-down resin 3D printer from $699

3D printing intricate designs can take quite some time on both a resin or filament 3D printer, however Hitry has created the world’s fastest top-down resin 3D printer aptly named the Rocket 1. Launched via Kickstarter the project is now entering its final week and has already raised over $800,000 thanks to over 1,000 backers with still 8 days remaining. The Rocket 1 3D printer has a printing speed of 380mm/h and an axis resolution of 35μm XY and 1μm in the Z-axis, offering high resolution printing at an affordable price.
TECHNOLOGY
Florida State
Florida man finds arrow sticking out of protected sandhill crane

DELTONA, Fla. - Deltona resident John Muller loves to ride his bike through his neighborhood. "I try to go out every morning and every evening for about a half-an-hour." He says you never know what you might see. "There was one morning at the bus stop that the kids were...
DELTONA, FL
World’s first 3D-printed home showroom appears in Florida

3D-printed future home technology — Courtesy: Shutterstock — Forge Productions. 3D printing technology has grown at a rapid pace. NASA is looking at its benefits in space while scientists are researching the technology for 3D printing of organs. Now, groundbreaking advances are allowing people to print the home...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
World's first 3D home showroom in Florida

VIERA, Fla. - Groundbreaking advances in 3D printing are allowing people to print the home of their dreams. A warehouse in Brevard County, Florida showcases the latest 3D technology that could transform the home-building industry. A robot named "Frank" sits in what developers call the world's first 3D home showroom...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Habitat for Humanity Debuts First Home Entirely Constructed Via 3D Printer

Anyone who’s moved into a house built from the ground up knows that—especially in the middle of a pandemic—it can take anywhere from just a few weeks to a full year. But perhaps that sometimes torturous timeline is about to become both shorter and more predictable with the launch of Habitat for Humanity’s first 3D-printed house. The three-bedroom, two-bath concrete structure, which can withstand hurricanes and tornadoes, is a 1,200-square-foot technological triumph in Virginia that was constructed in just 12 hours using an Alquist 3D printer. The Tk-based company, headed by founder and CEO Zack Mannheimer, partnered with the nonprofit to construct the monumental project. “You don’t have to be a millionaire to customize your home. 3D technology allows for customization at all levels of home buying, and Alquist will be offering this later this year,” he explains.
ADVOCACY

