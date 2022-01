With a thin, but still-fresh snow cover, cold high pressure overhead, clear skies and light winds, inland temperatures dropped into the single digits and even hovered near the zero mark at a few airport observing sites early this Sunday morning. Readings close to the lake were some 5 to 10-degrees “warmer”, influenced by the urban “heat island” and nearby upper-30-degree lake waters. The temperature did drop to -1 at Freeport. Wind chills were mostly in the lower single-digits – sub-zero at a few locations.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO