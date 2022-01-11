ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delran, NJ

Delran over Moorestown - Girls basketball recap

By Ryan Patti
 7 days ago
Riley Ahrens netted 15 points for Delran in its 46-29 victory against Moorestown in Delran. Molly Frith and Kiersten Kennedy had seven points apiece for...

