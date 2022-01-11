Solar Activity And Space Weather

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleAnnual numbers of solar events relevant to space weather (X-class solar flares and fast CMEs) and space weather events (SEP events, geomagnetic storms) superposed on V2.0 SSN (grey, arbitrary scale) during SCs 21- 24. Large SEP events with >10 MeV proton intensity ≥10 pfu, and major geomagnetic storms (Dst ≤ –...

SpaceRef

Joint USAF/NOAA Solar Geophysical Activity Report and Forecast 6 January 2022

Joint USAF/NOAA Solar Geophysical Activity Report and Forecast SDF Number 6 Issued at 2200Z on 06 Jan 2022 IA. Analysis of Solar Active Regions and Activity from 05/2100Z to 06/2100Z: Solar activity has been at very low levels for the past 24 hours. There are currently 2 numbered sunspot regions on the disk.
ASTRONOMY
AFP

Dimming Sun's rays should be off-limits, say experts

Planetary-scale engineering schemes designed to cool Earth's surface and lessen the impact of global heating are potentially dangerous and should be blocked by governments, more than 60 policy experts and scientists said on Monday.   The world's nations have committed to capping the rise in Earth's surface temperature to 1.5C above mid-19th century levels, but UN-backed scientists have said that threshold will be breached, possibly within a decade. 
ASTRONOMY
prescottenews.com

NAU scientists, students will utilize newly launched James Webb Space Telescope for solar system research

Photo: The flight mirrors for the James Webb Space Telescope undergo cryogenic testing at NASA Marshall. Credit: Ball Aerospace. In one of the most exciting developments in astronomy in the 21st century, NASA is launching the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) today—and Northern Arizona University astronomers, planetary astronomers and their students will use the massive observatory to expand their research and advance our understanding of the solar system.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
independentnews.com

Lost In Space: Rocky Planets Formed From Missing Solar System Material

By looking at the range of isotopic variations in terrestrial and meteoritic samples, a Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) scientist and collaborators have figured out that Earth and Mars formed by collisions of planetary embryos originating from the inner solar system. Rocky planets may have formed by two fundamentally different...
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

NASA, NOAA to Announce 2021 Global Temperatures, Climate Conditions

Climate researchers from NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will release their annual assessments of global temperatures and discuss the major climate trends of 2021 during a media teleconference at 11 a.m. EST Thursday, Jan. 13. Audio of the call will stream live on NASA's website. Participants...
ASHEVILLE, NC
SpaceRef

Integration and qualification of the Mini-EUSO telescope on board the ISS

G. Cambié, A. Belov, F. Capel, M. Casolino, A. Franceschi, P. Klimov, L. Marcelli, T. Napolitano, P. Picozza, L.W. Piotrowski, E. Reali, M. Ricci. Mini-EUSO is a compact telescope (37×37×62~cm3) currently hosted on board the International Space Station. Mini-EUSO is devoted primarily to study Ultra High Energy Cosmic Rays (UHECR) above 1021~eV but also to search for trange Quark Matter (SQM), to observe Transient Luminous Event (TLE) in upper atmosphere, meteoroids, sea bioluminescence and space debris tracking. Mini-EUSO consist of a main optical system, the Photo Detector Module (PDM), sensitive to UV spectrum (300÷400~nm) and several ancillary sensors comprising a visible (400÷780~nm) and NIR (1500÷1600~nm) cameras and a 8×8 channels Multi-Pixel Photon Counter Silicon PhotoMultiplier (MPPC SiPM) array which will increase the Tecnological Readyness Level of this ultrafast imaging sensor. Mini-EUSO belongs to a novel set of missions committed to evaluate, for the first time, the capability of observing Cosmic Rays from a space-based. The instrumentation, space-qualified tests will be shown.
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

NASA TV to Air SpaceX Cargo Dragon Departure from Space Station

A SpaceX Dragon cargo resupply spacecraft is set to depart the International Space Station Friday, Jan. 21. NASA Television, the agency’s website, and the NASA app will provide live broadcast of the spacecraft’s undocking and departure beginning at 10:15 a.m. EST. Ground controllers at SpaceX in Hawthorne, California,...
HAWTHORNE, CA
SpaceRef

NASA Sets Coverage for Russian Spacewalk Outside Space Station

Two Russian cosmonauts will venture outside the International Space Station at about 7 a.m. EST Wednesday, Jan. 19, to conduct a spacewalk to ready the new Prichal module for future Russian visiting spacecraft. Live coverage of the spacewalk will begin at 6 a.m. on NASA Television, the NASA app, and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

New planet as big as Jupiter discovered by ‘citizen scientists’

A group of citizen scientists and astronomers have found a new planet the size of Jupiter.The enormous world, called TOI-2180 b, is located 379 light-years away and takes 261 days to orbit its star – longer than many other gas giants outside our solar system – and a temperature of around 76C. This is warmer than Earth, but abnormally cold for similar exoplanets.TOI-2180 b is also thought to be denser than Jupiter, with as many as 105 Earth masses packed inside. This suggests that it is not made of elements like hydrogen and helium.There could be rings and moons orbiting...
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

D-Orbit launches new ION Satellite Carrier mission

The space logistics and orbital transportation company launched its latest satellite carrier on January 13th aboard SpaceX Transporter-3 mission. Fino Mornasco, Italy, 13-01-2022: D-Orbit, the leading company in space logistics and orbital transportation, announced today the launch of the latest mission of its orbital transportation vehicle (OTV), ION Satellite Carrier, aboard a Falcon 9 rocket. SpaceX’s Transporter-3 mission launched today at 15:25 UTC (10:25 a.m. EST) from the Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station (CCSFS), Florida. On the same day, 1hour 24minutes 30seconds after liftoff, the ION vehicle was successfully deployed into a 500 km Sun synchronous orbit (SSO).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Las Vegas Herald

Space-Based Solar Power Market Projected to Cross $902.2 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.8%

The space-based solar power market size was valued at $425.7 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $902.2 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030. Significant development of the end-use industries such as chemical, mining, manufacturing, construction, and automotive propels the demand for electricity, which, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the space-based solar power market, globally. In addition, surge in demand for power from space applications such as satellites and space vehicles notably contribute toward the growth of the market. However, high cost associated with launching, maintenance, and installation of space-based solar power systems is the key factor hampering the growth of the global space-based solar power market.
MARKETS
SpaceRef

NASA Spaceline Current Awareness List #982 14 January 2022 (Space Life Science Research Results)

SPACELINE Current Awareness Lists are distributed via listserv and are available on the NASA Task Book website at https://taskbook.nasaprs.com/Publication/spaceline.cfm. Please send any correspondence to Shawna Byrd, SPACELINE Current Awareness Senior Editor, SPACELINE@nasaprs.com. In case you missed it: SpaceRef website ran an article titled, "NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status Report 10...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Constraining giant planet formation with synthetic ALMA images of the Solar System's natal protoplanetary disk

Bergez-Casalou C., Bitsch B., Kurtovic N.T., Pinilla P. New ALMA observations of protoplanetary disks allow us to probe planet formation in other systems, giving us new constraints on planet formation processes. Meanwhile, studies of our own Solar System rely on constraints derived in a completely different way. However, it is still unclear what features the Solar System's disk could have produced during its gas phase. By running 2D isothermal hydro-simulations and a dust evolution model, we derive synthetic images at 1.3 mm wavelength using the radiative transfer code RADMC3D. We find that the embedded multiple giant planets strongly perturb the radial gas velocities of the disk, creating traffic jams in the dust. They produce over-densities different from the ones created by pressure traps and located away from the planets' positions in the disk. By deriving the images at 1.3mm from these dust distributions, we show that the traffic jams, observable with a high resolution, further blur the link between the number of gaps and rings in disks and the number of embedded planets. We additionally show that a system of 3 compact giant planets does not automatically produce bright outer rings at large radii in the disk. This means that high resolution observations of disks of various sizes are needed to distinguish between different giant planet formation scenarios during the disk phase, where the giants form either in the outer regions of the disks or in the inner regions. Finally, we find that, even when the dust temperature is determined self-consistently, the dust masses derived observationally might be off by up to a factor of ten compared to the dust contained in our simulations due to the creation of optically thick regions. Our study clearly shows that in addition to the constraints from exoplanets and the Solar System, ALMA has the power to constrain different stages of planet formation already during the first few million years.
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

Configuration of the Martian dust rings: Shapes, densities and size-distributions from direct integrations of particle trajectories

It is expected since the early 1970s that tenuous dust rings are formed by grains ejected from the Martian moons Phobos and Deimos by impacts of hypervelocity interplanetary projectiles. In this paper, we perform direct numerical integrations of a large number of dust particles originating from Phobos and Deimos. In the numerical simulations, the most relevant forces acting on dust are included: Martian gravity with spherical harmonics up to 5th degree and 5th order, gravitational perturbations from the Sun, Phobos, and Deimos, solar radiation pressure, as well as the Poynting-Robertson drag. In order to obtain the ring configuration, simulation results of various grain sizes ranging from submicron to 100 microns are averaged over a specified initial mass distribution of ejecta. We find that for the Phobos ring grains smaller than about 2 microns are dominant; while the Deimos ring is dominated by dust in the size range of about 5-20 microns. The asymmetries, number densities and geometrical optical depths of the rings are quantified from simulations. The results are compared with the upper limits of the optical depth inferred from Hubble observations. We compare to previous work and discuss the uncertainties of the models.
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

Researchers propose new explanation for Moon’s half-century magnetic mystery

Rocks returned to Earth during NASA’s Apollo program from 1968 to 1972 have provided volumes of information about the Moon’s history, but they’ve also been the source of an enduring mystery. Analysis of the rocks revealed that some seemed to have formed in the presence of a strong magnetic field — one that rivaled Earth’s in strength. But it wasn’t clear how a Moon-sized body could have generated a magnetic field that strong.
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

On the structure and long-term evolution of ice-rich bodies

The interest in the structure of ice-rich planetary bodies, in particular the differentiation between ice and rock, has grown due to the discovery of Kuiper belt objects and exoplanets. We thus carry out a parameter study for a range of planetary masses M, yielding radii $50 \aplt R \aplt 3000$~km, and for rock/ice mass ratios between 0.25 and 4, evolving them for 4.5~Gyr in a cold environment, to obtain the present structure. We use a thermal evolution model that allows for liquid and vapor flow in a porous medium, solving mass and energy conservation equations under hydrostatic equilibrium for a spherical body in orbit around a central star. The model includes the effect of pressure on porosity and on the melting temperature, heating by long-lived radioactive isotopes, and temperature-dependent serpentinization and dehydration. We obtain the boundary in parameter space [size, rock-content] between bodies that differentiate, forming a rocky core, and those which remain undifferentiated: small bodies, bodies with a low rock content, and the largest bodies considered, which develop high internal pressures and barely attain the melting temperature. The final differentiated structure comprises a rocky core, an ice-rich mantle, and a thin dense crust below the surface. We obtain and discuss the bulk density-radius relationship. The effect of a very cold environment is investigated and we find that at an ambient temperature of ∼20~K, small bodies preserve the ice in amorphous form to the present.
ASTRONOMY
C4ISR & Networks

US Space Force considers purchasing weather data as a service

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Force is developing an acquisition strategy to buy weather data as a service and may release an official solicitation later this year. While the Department of Defense has historically relied on its own electro-optical satellites to generate weather data for military operations, those satellites are aging and the Space Force is interested in using commercial providers to supply some of that data instead.
MILITARY
SpaceNews.com

Space Force signals demand for commercial weather data, but will the industry deliver?

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Force is considering buying weather data services from commercial satellite operators. The military specifically wants cloud characterization data and theater weather imagery to supplement data collected by its own sensor satellites. This need currently cannot be met by the commercial industry and likely will require significant new investment, industry executives told SpaceNews.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

