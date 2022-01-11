Williamstown over Kingsway - Girls basketball recap
Iriona Gravley led all scorers with 18 points and Williamstown rode a hot start to a 48-42 win over Kingsway in Williamstown. Alivia Mauz...www.nj.com
Iriona Gravley led all scorers with 18 points and Williamstown rode a hot start to a 48-42 win over Kingsway in Williamstown. Alivia Mauz...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0