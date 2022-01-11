Williamstown over Kingsway - Girls basketball recap

Gianna Perez was red-hot from beyond the arc, as she hit six 3-pointers on her way to a team-high 18 points in Spotswood’s 57-37 win over Sayreville in Spotswood. Spotswood jumped out to a 20-3 lead in the first quarter and never looked back as it improved to 7-2.

SPOTSWOOD, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO