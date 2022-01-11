ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamstown, NJ

Williamstown over Kingsway - Girls basketball recap

By Matt Cosentino
NJ.com
NJ.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Iriona Gravley led all scorers with 18 points and Williamstown rode a hot start to a 48-42 win over Kingsway in Williamstown. Alivia Mauz...

www.nj.com

Williamstown, NJ
NJ.com

Clearview over Vineland - Boys basketball recap

Carter Bobbitt and Anthony Charles shared game-high honors with 25 points each to lead Clearview to an 80-69 win over Vineland in Vineland. Clearview trailed by two at halftime but took command with a nine-point edge in the third quarter and went on to notch its third straight win. Bobbitt...
VINELAND, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

