Pennsylvania hospitals were caring for 5,976 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, up from less than 5,000 a week ago, and less than 2,600 in mid-November. That marks the highest level since near the peak of last winter’s surge, when the state’s 14-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations topped out at 6,106. It also comes a month after many Pennsylvania hospitals began saying they were severely stressed by COVID-19 cases. They further said they have smaller staffs than during the previous peak, and demand for other kinds of care, which had dropped off a year ago, has rebounded.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO