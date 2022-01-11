Embiid goes over 30 again, 76ers beat Rockets 111-91

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Superstar LeBron James issued an apology to Los Angeles Lakers fans Sunday after the team’s latest setback.
LeBron James of the Lakers goes to the basket against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Jan. 15, 2022 in Denver. (Getty Images)
The Denver Nuggets torched the Lakers by 37 points Saturday night. After a four-game winning streak, the Lakers have lost three straight to drop under .500.
They have a 21-22 record and are clinging to the No. 8 seed in the competitive Western Conference.
“#LakerNation I apologize and I promise we’ll be better!” James tweeted Sunday.
The Lakers came into...
