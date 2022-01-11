Sidney Poitier Documentary in the Works By Apple

The Gangster picture represents one of the premier genres of 20th-century cinema. Its character archetypes, tropes, symbols, and themes permeate through all interpretations of the genre in the various waves of film. To be re-examined repeatedly with examples of the remarkable success, under different lenses, must mean that the ideas are on display through the imagery and presentation of the Hollywood gangster. From the Golden Age to New Hollywood and postmodernism, there must be something at the heart of characters like Rico from Mervyn LeRoy’s 1932 film, Little Caesar, that are housed in Vito, or Michael Corleone from Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather. Spanning decades, these protagonists embody the intersections of immigration and assimilation of Italian-Americans and capitalism, as the gangster steps outside the bounds of acceptable commerce to achieve the elusive “American Dream.”

