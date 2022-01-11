Parents Address Richardson ISD School Board On Mask Requirement

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Monday marked the first day of the Richardson Independent School District’s mandatory mask mandate. The district put it back in place following the latest surge in COVID cases. In a letter to parents last week the district said the decision was made because of an overwhelming rise of cases in staff and students. In less than one month they experienced a more than 2000% increase in COVID cases. One parent says she believes this decision was the right thing to do With the cases on the rise the way that they are its necessary. This is to me the most contagious virus that we’ve had thus far or virgin of it so “I think we need to do what we need to do to protect these kids,” Gaylen Evans said. The district wants to remind parents that they should monitor students for symptoms daily and should not send students to school if they’re sick.

RICHARDSON, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO