Parents Address Richardson ISD School Board On Mask Requirement

Coppell ISD updated its COVID-19 protocols for the new semester as cases are on the rise. On Wednesday, as students returned to school, the district announced that it will continue using its air purifiers in class rooms and high traffic areas. Additionally, the district plans to isolate staff and students with positive cases for five days. If those who test positive are asymptomatic, or their symptoms resolve, those who test positive will be encouraged to wear a mask for five days while returning in person to minimize the risk of infecting others.
