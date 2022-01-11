ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richardson, TX

Parents Address Richardson ISD School Board On Mask Requirement

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of parents are clearly...

dfw.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WUSA9

Parents, school leaders concerned as Youngkin pledges to lift mask requirements

ARLINGTON, Va. — One of the first orders of business for Glenn Youngkin, the incoming Virginia governor, is to rescind mask mandates in schools. For the months leading up to his inauguration ceremony on Saturday, Youngkin—though he has encouraged people to get vaccinated—has been vocal about removing any mandates even as the commonwealth is in the midst of another COVID surge due to the omicron variant.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano ISD Parents Speak Out on Mask Mandates

Tuesday night, Plano ISD board members heard from parents on the mask mandate issue. With the spread of the omicron variant, Plano ISD board members, like so many others in North Texas, are faced with critical decisions. COVID cases are up even over the last 24 hours. As of Tuesday,...
PLANO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richardson, TX
Health
City
Richardson, TX
Local
Texas Health
Richardson, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
thewestsidegazette.com

School Board Amends Face Covering Policy to Require Masks be Worn by Vendors and Visitors in All BCPS Schools, Facilities and Vehicles

The School Board of Broward County, Florida voted today to amend School Board Policy 2170 to require vendors and visitors to wear face coverings while indoors in any District school, facility or vehicle beginning Monday, January 3, 2022. Students, although not required to wear face coverings due to a recent state law, and employees are strongly encouraged to do so.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS DFW

Latest COVID Surge Has Mask Mandate Returning To Richardson ISD Campuses

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Monday marked the first day of the Richardson Independent School District’s mandatory mask mandate. The district put it back in place following the latest surge in COVID cases. In a letter to parents last week the district said the decision was made because of an overwhelming rise of cases in staff and students. In less than one month they experienced a more than 2000% increase in COVID cases. One parent says she believes this decision was the right thing to do With the cases on the rise the way that they are its necessary. This is to me the most contagious virus that we’ve had thus far or virgin of it so “I think we need to do what we need to do to protect these kids,” Gaylen Evans said. The district wants to remind parents that they should monitor students for symptoms daily and should not send students to school if they’re sick.
RICHARDSON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Channelview ISD moves to mask requirement as omicron spreads

Channelview ISD now is requiring masks in all schools and district facilities, citing the rise in COVID cases as the highly contagious omicron variant spreads throughout the area. Before the district’s winter break, masks had been optional. The change was made as the district reopened Monday for staff and students...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isd
KSLA

Claiborne Parish Schools requiring masks on school grounds

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Another Northwest Louisiana school system is telling students, teachers and faculty to mask up. In a post on Facebook, the Claiborne Parish School District is requiring masks on school grounds, per recommendation by the CDC and the Louisiana Department of Health. “This mask requirement is...
wtvy.com

Masks required for Ozark schools as students return

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - When Ozark City Schools students return to class on Wednesday, January 5 they will be required to wear masks. Superintendent Reeivice L. Girtman made the decision on Tuesday. Girtman says he hopes the masks are only required for a few weeks. Ozark City Schools joins with...
OZARK, AL
WJTV 12

Masks required in Brookhaven School District

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Brookhaven School District (BSD) will require masks for students and teachers when classes resume from Christmas break. Masks that cover the mouth and nose will be required for all students, teachers and visitors to K-12 schools, school settings and BSD offices, regardless of vaccination status. The District will update protocols […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Fox 19

Middletown City Schools requiring masks for students, staff

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown City Schools will require students and staff to wear masks while inside school buildings starting Thursday due to COVID-19. The district announced the masking requirement will last at least until Jan. 26. The masking decision will be revisited during the school board’s Jan. 24 meeting,...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
94.3 Jack FM

Neenah High School Temporarily Requiring Masks

NEENAH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Face masks will temporarily be required for all students, staff and visitors at Neenah High School. In a letter sent to families Wednesday, the Neenah Joint School District said masks will be required during the school day beginning Thursday and continuing through at least Jan. 14.
NEENAH, WI
starlocalmedia.com

Coppell ISD addresses back to school safety

Coppell ISD updated its COVID-19 protocols for the new semester as cases are on the rise. On Wednesday, as students returned to school, the district announced that it will continue using its air purifiers in class rooms and high traffic areas. Additionally, the district plans to isolate staff and students with positive cases for five days. If those who test positive are asymptomatic, or their symptoms resolve, those who test positive will be encouraged to wear a mask for five days while returning in person to minimize the risk of infecting others.
COPPELL, TX
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Public Schools Announces COVID Policy Changes As Dozens Of Schools Remain In Virtual Instruction

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools reduced its quarantine time to five days for students and staff as dozens of schools remain in temporary virtual instruction. The changes follow Centers for Disease Control and Maryland Department of Health guidance, a school district announcement stated. Sixty-five schools in Baltimore City were in a temporary virtual instruction mode on Friday, representing about 40% of the district’s schools. Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School juniors Keith Helfer and Summer Hubbard told WJZ students are on the verge of walkouts. “I guess paranoia would almost be the word to describe it,” said Helfer. “A virtual option would help...
BALTIMORE, MD
iheart.com

Ankeny School Board Approves Employee Vaccination Requirement

(Ankeny, IA) -- Ankeny's school board has unanimously voted to comply with the federal COVID-19 vaccination requirement for employees. Employees must submit proof of vaccination or wear masks and provide weekly negative tests. The United States Supreme Court will hear challenges to the mandate on Friday. And while most SCOTUS analysts expect a swift ruling, it's unclear if that would occur prior to Monday's federal deadline. Ankeny's policy is in effect immediately.
ANKENY, IA
spectrumnews1.com

Oldham County parents react to school board reviving mask rules

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Fifth grader Breylan Florkey can be found most days playing basketball in his driveway. It's his way of unwinding after a long day at school. Oldham County Schools reinstated its mask mandate on Jan. 11. Oldham County sits 12th with the most total COVID cases...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano ISD Feeling Pressure From Parents on Both Sides of Mask Issue

As the omicron variant spreads rapidly across North Texas, many Plano ISD parents are prepared to ask district leaders to tighten COVID-19 safety protocol. Ahead of Tuesday’s board meeting, one Plano mom says she’s concerned and watching the situation closely as she determines what’s best for her son.
PLANO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy