A quick burst of snow has turned to rain for much of Massachusetts Monday morning, but not before putting about 5 inches down in part of Central Massachusetts. Rain Monday morning worked to quickly tamp down any snowfall, turning it wet and heavy. Patchy light rain is expected to continue on and off for the afternoon, the National Weather Service reported. Temperatures Monday are expected to climb into the 40s across the state.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO