Last week, oil and gas company, ExxonMobil, announced that it was adding two more discoveries of oil and gas to the Stabroek block. The energy major has said that the first well, the Fangtooth-1, was drilled in 6,030 feet of the sea and had found 164 feet of sandstone reservoirs that bore oil whereas the second well, the Lau Lau-1, was drilled in 4,793 feet of water and had found 315 feet of sandstone reservoirs that bore hydrogen.

