Cabarrus County Schools votes to make masks mandatory through Jan. 24

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cabarrus County Schools voted Monday night to make masks mandatory in schools through January 24, with a vote of 4-3.

The mask mandate does have exceptions, however. Sports, extracurriculars, art performances, and separate EC rooms will not be mandated.

The mask mandate will go into effect Wednesday, January 12.

