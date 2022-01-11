ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabarrus County, NC

Cabarrus County Schools votes to make masks mandatory through Jan. 24

By Joey Gill
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d4Y9c_0diBaJsI00

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cabarrus County Schools voted Monday night to make masks mandatory in schools through January 24, with a vote of 4-3.

The mask mandate does have exceptions, however. Sports, extracurriculars, art performances, and separate EC rooms will not be mandated.

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC and all of the Carolinas.

The mask mandate will go into effect Wednesday, January 12.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 9

David Troutman
6d ago

Studies show that even in situations where these other measures aren't being used, masking makes a big difference in keeping the virus from spreading. That was one conclusion of the ABC Science Collaborative, a major research initiative involving nearly 1 million students from 100 school districts and 14 charter school in North Carolina. It found that universal masking policies helped keep transmission rates of the coronavirus within schools to under 1% last fall and spring

Reply(7)
3
Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Emergency shelters in Mecklenburg County to close Monday as winter storm pulls away

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Emergency shelters that were opened in Mecklenburg County as a winter storm dropped snow and ice across the area will close Monday, Charlotte-Emergency Management Officials said. Emergency shelters were open at the following locations: Crews Recreation Center,1201 Crews Rd, Matthews, NC 28105  Hopewell High School, 11530 Beatties Ford Rd, Huntersville, NC […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cabarrus County, NC
Government
Cabarrus County, NC
Education
Cabarrus County, NC
Health
County
Cabarrus County, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Cabarrus County, NC
Sports
Fox 46 Charlotte

North Carolina lab opens new COVID-19 testing site at Carowinds

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – While numerous COVID-19 testing sites are closed Monday due to winter weather, MAKO Medical Laboratories is launching their new COVID testing site at Carowinds. The North Carolina lab said they’re opening the new location in response to the growing demand for tests amid a surge of new cases of the […]
RALEIGH, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Overturned vehicle blocks I-77 north near Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The northbound lanes of Interstate-77 were temporarily closed near Uptown Monday due to a crash involving an overturned vehicle, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Officials said the crash happened around 4 a.m. near exit 8 for Remount Road, just south of the Belk Freeway interchange. No […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cabarrus County Schools#The Mask#Ec#Qc News#Nexstar Media Inc#Queen City News
Fox 46 Charlotte

Charlotte honors MLK in virtual event for second year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Many of you might have enjoyed the day off for Martin Luther King Day. The federally recognized holiday honors the life and legacy of civil rights leader Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Before COVID, the Queen City honored Dr. King in grand fashion. Hundreds of people would line […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Fox 46 Charlotte

Why isn’t my road plowed? NCDOT explains snow-clearing priorities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Are you wondering when the snowplows will make it to your neighborhood? The North Carolina Department of Transportation said it prioritizes certain roadways based on connectivity, traffic volume, trucking routes and importance to hospitals. The first priority of NCDOT snow-clearing crews is focused on interstates and four-lane divided primary […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Duke Energy estimates 750,000 customers could lose power in the Carolinas due to winter storm

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Duke Energy said the hazardous wintry precipitation from this weekend’s approaching winter storm could cause an estimated 750,000 customers to lose power in North Carolina and South Carolina, based on the storm’s current forecasted track. In advance of the storm, which could span two days, Duke Energy said its strategically […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy