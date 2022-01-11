ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Northeast Ohio sees growth in gas prices

By Stan Boney
WKBN
WKBN
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iTiHU_0diBZwtE00

(WKBN) – AAA is reporting that gas prices last week in Northeast Ohio rose by 12 cents.

The average price last week in Northeast Ohio was $3.12 a gallon. The previous week, it was $3 a gallon.

Criminal charges against ‘Gasland’ driller head to court

Last year at this time, it was $2.19 a gallon.

The average price this past week around Youngstown was $3.08, the second-lowest in Northeast Ohio. Only Lorain was lower.

Aurora and Solon had the highest prices at $3.17 a gallon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aurora, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Lorain, OH
Sports
City
Lorain, OH
Local
Ohio Traffic
Youngstown, OH
Traffic
City
Solon, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Sports
Aurora, OH
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Northeast Ohio#Weather#Nexstar Media Inc
WKBN

Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: Over 19,500 new cases, 2.4 million total

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state. Numbers as of Monday, Jan. 17 follow: Total Change New cases 2,403,645 +19,538 Hospitalizations 102,294 +165 ICU admissions 12,290 +14 Deaths* 30,922 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WKBN

WKBN

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy