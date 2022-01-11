Northeast Ohio sees growth in gas prices
(WKBN) – AAA is reporting that gas prices last week in Northeast Ohio rose by 12 cents.
The average price last week in Northeast Ohio was $3.12 a gallon. The previous week, it was $3 a gallon.
Last year at this time, it was $2.19 a gallon.
The average price this past week around Youngstown was $3.08, the second-lowest in Northeast Ohio. Only Lorain was lower.
