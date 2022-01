LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) will continue with non-traditional instruction (NTI) for the rest of the week. Students were off Monday, Jan. 17 due to the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday and were expected to return to the classroom as early as Tuesday, but the district did not have enough staff members to safely return to the classroom, according to an email sent to JCPS families Monday afternoon.

