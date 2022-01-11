ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, VA

Catholic – Va Beach flies high over Jamestown 60-8

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 7 days ago
Catholic – Va Beach swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Jamestown 60-8 at Jamestown High on January 10 in Virginia girls high school basketball action.

You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

