HONESDALE, Pa. — Scrape, scoop, repeat. We found many people in Honesdale who spent the better part of the morning doing that; including Linda Gordienko. "I don't mind. The actual snow I don't mind. The plowed stuff is too heavy because it comes through there and gets too icy and heavy," said Gordienko.

HONESDALE, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO