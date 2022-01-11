ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Betty White's cause of death listed as stroke she suffered 6 days earlier

By Catherine Garcia
The Week
The Week
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Legendary actress Betty White died on Dec. 31 from a stroke she suffered six days earlier, The Associated Press reports. AP on Monday obtained a copy of her death...

theweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
extratv

See Betty White’s 'Radiant and Beautiful' Last Photo

Betty White would have celebrated her 100th birthday today. In honor of the occasion, her assistant Kiersten shared a photo of Betty taken less than two weeks before her passing. Kiersten wrote on Betty’s Facebook, “It was taken on 12/20/21. I believe it’s one of the last photos of her. She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever. Thanks to all of you who are doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allen Ludden
Person
Betty White
The Hollywood Reporter

Betty White’s Final Message: How ‘Betty White: A Celebration’ Pivoted to Become an Iconic Tribute

Despite being nearly 100 years old, it felt like Betty White was, somehow, going to live forever. So when her death was announced on New Year’s Eve, it stunned everyone — including producers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein. The duo, who knew Betty for more than a decade and are the minds behind PBS’ Pioneers of Television, were gearing up to celebrate the icon’s life and legacy on Jan. 17 with Fathom Events’ Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration. “We were just shell-shocked,” Boettcher says. “I think with her so close to 100 — it was just a gutshot...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stroke#Cause Of Death#The Associated Press#Ap#Golden Girls
Radar Online.com

Betty White: The Last Photo Revealed — Frail, Gaunt Yet Smiling Days Before Death

Betty White kept her smile until the very end. The 99-year-old actress looked frail but happy days before her unexpected death. The Golden Girls star's assistant, Kiersten, posted the last known photo taken of the actress in honor of what would have been her 100th birthday. Sharing the shot on Monday, Kiersten revealed the photo was snapped on December 20. As Radar reported, Betty died on December 31.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Betty White’s assistant shares ‘one of the last photos’ of late TV icon on 100th birthday

Betty White’s assistant has shared “one of the last photos” of the late Golden Girls star on what would have been the actor’s 100th birthday. White, 99, died on 31 December from a stroke. On Monday (17 January), White’s long-time assistant Kiersten Mikelas posted what is believed to be among the final pictures of the late comedian on her official Facebook page. In the photograph, White is in a bright green outfit, with a full face of makeup and a big smile.Mikelas wrote that White was “radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever” when the photograph was taken...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Betty White's Assistant Shares Final Photo of 'Golden Girls' Star to Celebrate Her Birthday

Betty White would have celebrated her 100th birthday on Monday, and to celebrate the day, her assistant shared one of the final photos taken of her. White died on New Year's Day at age 99, and Fathom Events played Betty White: A Celebration in theaters to honor her legendary television career. White was a five-time Emmy winner whose career began at the birth of television.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS Sacramento

Betty White’s Love Of Animals Fuels Social Media Fundraising Trend Felt Locally

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – “Golden Girl” Betty White would have been 100 Monday. Betty White was well known for her iconic on-screen career, but it was her off-screen passion that’s led to a social media phenomenon. To commemorate that milestone, a social media trend is honoring White’s passion for helping animals. It’s called the “Betty White Challenge.” It asks people to donate $5 to an animal rescue organization in Betty White’s name Monday. There’s no doubt White was loved by many, but it was what she loved that will be her lasting legacy. In Sacramento, Bradshaw Animal Shelter held a fundraising raffle that gave away a prize pack containing, amongst other things, some Betty White-themed items. The money generated went to animals in need.  
SACRAMENTO, CA
Deadline

Betty White Tributes, Screenings & Charity Challenges Mark TV Icon’s 100th Birthday

Refresh for updates… On what would have been her 100th birthday, the beloved TV legend Betty White is being remembered with online tributes, special screenings and animal charity challenges. The Cincinnati Zoo even named a newborn penguin in her honor, calling the blue penguin chick “Rose” after White’s Golden Girls character. “We think Betty would approve,” the Zoo tweeted. In fact, animal rights and charities are a common theme in the White tributes, honoring the actress’ longtime championing of the cause. “In honor of the late, great Betty White,” tweeted actress Bernadette Peters, “we ask that you participate in the #BettyWhiteChallenge by donating...
CHARITIES
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy