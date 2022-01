The Miami Dolphins stunned the football world when they opted to fire head coach Brian Flores on the first Monday following the conclusion of the 2021 regular season, and they're causing a stir yet again in the days following that decision. The organization became a major part of the Deshaun Watson headline flurry this season, as Watson refused to ever again suit up for the Houston Texans and allegedly eyed the Dolphins as a team he'd likely waive his no-trade clause for. The trade never materialized, in large part due to Watson's unresolved legal problems, but quarterback Tua Tagovailoa found himself trapped between a rock and a hard place.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO