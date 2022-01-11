Ross the boss as Dwenger junior’s jam voted Play of the Week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger’s Preston Ross slammed his way to the Play of the Week honors thanks to WANE-TV viewers.
The 6-foot-8 Ross tallied and and-one dunk early in Dwenger’s game on Friday night against Carroll. The Saints went on to beat the Chargers for BD’s third win in a row.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.
Comments / 0