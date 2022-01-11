ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Ross the boss as Dwenger junior’s jam voted Play of the Week

By Glenn Marini
 7 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger’s Preston Ross slammed his way to the Play of the Week honors thanks to WANE-TV viewers.

The 6-foot-8 Ross tallied and and-one dunk early in Dwenger’s game on Friday night against Carroll. The Saints went on to beat the Chargers for BD’s third win in a row.

