Letter: A 1/6 Question

By James Sorenson, Yankton
 7 days ago

Ask yourself: If the Jan. 6, 2021, “protest,” “riot,” “insurrection” (or whatever you want to...

Pantagraph

LETTER: Jan. 6 criminals should be punished

Soon the one-year anniversary of the January 6 attack on America will be upon us. There have been other attacks on our country, of course: Sept. 11, 2001; Dec. 7, 1941; Apr 12, 1861; and Aug. 24, 1814, when the British burned Washington. But Jan. 6, 2021, stands alone. Those...
The Staten Island Advance

Columnist’s facts are questionable (letter to the editor)

It seems to me that you make your mind up and then you make stuff up to support your position. I’ll grant you that the attack on the capitol was not Pearl, nor was it 9/11, but it was an insurrection and it was a riot. To point out that the Communist attack on the U.S Senate on Sept. 7, 1983, did more damage the attack of 1/6 conveniently omits the fact there were no injuries, let alone no fatalities, on 9/7/83, compared to the nine deaths related to the 1/6 riot. Furthermore, the 1983 attack resulted in $1 million in damages, while the estimated cost of the 2021 attack is $30 million.
The Post and Courier

Letter: Democracy hung in the balance Jan. 6

Just when I thought it was safe to go back into the water with Jack DeVine he releases another shark into the political ocean. In his Jan. 6 column he correctly states his concern for democracy in our country when referring to the insurrectionists who attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. President Joe Biden described the event as "the worst attack on democracy since the Civil War." Mr. DeVine then pivots to say that "the president's claim is nonsense." He agrees that the attack "was an ugly, violent and indefensible mob action – a national embarrassment," but then dismisses it by stating that "there was never a real possibility that a ragtag swarm of unarmed, disorganized hoodlums would somehow overthrow the United States of America."
Cape Cod Times

Letters: Call Jan. 6 what it was: Insurrection

I find it very hard to believe that he questions what to call the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol! A large number of people violently forcing their way into the Capitol … calling to hang our vice president because he wouldn’t call off the certification of the duly-elected new president … threatening to do harm to the speaker of the house … smashing, vandalizing the building, windows, doors, hallways, … screaming about taking back their (ummm, whose?) country … screaming death threats — and there were deaths — not just threats! And much morbidity as well as mortality!
Napa Valley Register

Letter: We know what happened on Jan. 6

The Register printed an article with the front-page headline, “Americans are divided in remembering Capitol riot” on Friday, Jan. 7. Misremembering is something that schoolmates or siblings do — a touch football game or a family dinner 40 years ago. To say that America is divided in remembering what happened on Jan. 6 is to paint a benign face on the riot that aimed to overthrow the government.
Lancaster Online

Questions arise during pandemic [letter]

Here are some questions I have had over the past 22 months:. — Why are facts only true if they agree with my political party?. — Is it irresponsible to equate requiring students to wear a mask with abuse?. — If that is abuse, what do you call domestic violence?
Letter: Social Workers

Letter: Social Workers

In my opinion social workers work as hard as they can. My mom is a social worker, and she works a lot of hours. When she comes home, she always has something to talk about that’s good or bad. Like the other day, she was talking about how someone wanted two people to come to HSC where she works, but they only had one bed open. Sometimes she comes home in a bad mood because someone didn’t listen to the advice they were given.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Republicans rally around senator who Trump said ‘went woke’ by saying he lost 2020 election

Republican senators rallied to the defence of Sen Mike Rounds this week after he was attacked by former President Donald Trump.Mr Rounds sparked a feud with the former president when he went on ABC’s This Week on Sunday and reiterated that he did not believe conspiracy theories supported by Mr Trump and his allies about the 2020 election, namely the assertion that Mr Trump had in fact won the election."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.“[I]f we simply look back and tell our people don't vote because there's cheating going...
