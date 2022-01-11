Neighbor Shoots Suspected Home Burglar In Arlington, Police Say

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A burglary suspect is in the hospital Monday night, Jan. 10 after being shot by a the homeowner’s neighbor, Arlington Police said.

It happened at a home in the 1700 block of Queensborough Drive shortly after 5:00 p.m.

When officers arrived, witnesses told them a man had broken into one of the homes in the neighborhood and was trying to leave with several items from inside.

A neighbor, who was armed, went to go check on the house at the request of the homeowner, confronted the suspect and shot him multiple times.

No other injuries were reported.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he went into surgery. His condition is not known.

No arrests have been made and no criminal charges have been filed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Officers did find evidence to support the claims that the suspect broke into the home before being shot.