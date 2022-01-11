ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Neighbor Shoots Suspected Home Burglar In Arlington, Police Say

By CBSDFW.com Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UQ5rT_0diBXSX800

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A burglary suspect is in the hospital Monday night, Jan. 10 after being shot by a the homeowner’s neighbor, Arlington Police said.

It happened at a home in the 1700 block of Queensborough Drive shortly after 5:00 p.m.

When officers arrived, witnesses told them a man had broken into one of the homes in the neighborhood and was trying to leave with several items from inside.

A neighbor, who was armed, went to go check on the house at the request of the homeowner, confronted the suspect and shot him multiple times.

No other injuries were reported.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he went into surgery. His condition is not known.

No arrests have been made and no criminal charges have been filed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Officers did find evidence to support the claims that the suspect broke into the home before being shot.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

2 Shot In Possible Road Rage Incident In Justin

JUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Justin are investigating a possible road rage shooting that left two people wounded Monday afternoon, Jan. 17. It happened around 4:30 p.m. near the corner of Hilltop Drive and Hardeman Boulevard not far from Community Park. City spokesperson Holly Norris said the suspect shot into the passenger side of another vehicle. The passenger was taken to the hospital. The driver of the vehicle was treated at the scene and released. Police said the suspect was driving a white Ford SUV. They’re asking anyone who might have surveillance video or doorbell video of the suspect vehicle to contact Justin Police. The condition of the passenger is not known. Several agencies in Denton County are assisting Justin Police in trying to find the shooter. “At this time, we believe there is no immediate danger to the public, that they fled the Justin area and that this is an isolated incident,” Norris told CBS 11.
JUSTIN, TX
CBS DFW

Car Runs Red Light, Runs Over, Kills Woman Crossing Grand Prairie Street

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Grand Prairie Police Department is investigating a fatal traffic collision involving a female pedestrian on January 14 in the 2300 block of W. Main Street. At 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle crash and found the woman, who was struck by a vehicle in the roadway. She was pronounced deceased at the scene. Investigators determined the woman, who was in a crosswalk, began crossing the street when a black vehicle traveling west on Main Street, failed to stop for a red light and struck the pedestrian. The vehicle then fled the scene. Investigators believe the black vehicle, possibly a passenger car, sustained damage to the front driver’s side of the car. Grand Prairie Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for any information leading to the arrest of the driver. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 972.988.TIPS (8477) or online at GPCrimeStoppers.org. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office will release the victim’s identity once next of kin are notified.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
CBS DFW

Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, Multiple Injured In Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.com) – Fort Worth Police said on Sunday, January 16 that a shooting at a “large gathering” left one dead and several injured. Police said they were dispatched to the 4200 block of Glen Abbey Dr. in reference to a shooting call. There, the officers found an adult male victim inside the residence who was pronounced deceased at the scene.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
DFW Community News

Security Expert Shares ‘Run, Hide, Fight’ Guidance In Wake Of Colleyville Synagogue Hostage Situation

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As the Congregation Beth Israel hostage situation unfolded Saturday, the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas quickly worked with law enforcement and its other partners to make sure Dallas-area synagogues were implementing their safety and security protocols. Monday night, the organization’s head of security shared what to...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arlington Police
CBS DFW

Red Oak Man Sentenced To 25 Years In Prison For Deadly Hit-And-Run

ELLIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A Red Oak man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in the death of another person. Stoney Jewell Ellis, 44, plead guilty to the offense of Accident Involving Death on January 14, 2022. He admitted that he had previously been convicted of a felony and agreed to a 25-year prison sentence. Stoney Jewell Ellis, 44 of Red Oak was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a fatal hit-and-run. (credit: Ellis County DA’s Office) On August 7, 2016 at about 11:30 p.m., Albert Record was riding his bicycle on Ovilla...
RED OAK, TX
CBS DFW

1 Killed, Another Critically Injured In Suspected Street Racing Crash On Green Oaks Blvd

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 45-year-old woman now faces two counts of racing on a highway causing serious bodily injury or death after t-boning another car, allegedly causing its driver to die. Priscilla Rodriguez (credit: Arlington Police Department) The two-vehicle crash near the intersection of W Green Oaks Boulevard and Lee Drive happened on Jan. 11. Police said Priscilla Rodriguez was driving her Porsche Cayenne nearly 80 miles per hour when she hit the Honda Accord driven by the 30-year-old victim. The posted speed limit on that stretch of W Green Oaks Blvd is 45 miles per hour. A 20-year-old passenger in the...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Police: Driver Suffered Medical Condition Before Crashing Into Side Of Hurst Fire Station

HURST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Hurst police officers now say a medical condition caused a driver to slam into Hurst Fire Station #1 on Jan. 4. (courtesy: Hurst Police Department Facebook) The fire station is located at 2100 Precinct Line Road. Apart from the driver, no one else was injured. This crash caused a major power outage in the area that took several hours to correct.
HURST, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
DFW Community News

Judge: No Reason To Charge Texas Mom Who Allegedly Put Son In Trunk To Avoid COVID Exposure

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – A judge has ruled there is no probable cause against a Texas mother who allegedly put her son in the trunk of the car to avoid being exposed to COVID-19. Sarah Beam, 41, was charged with endangering a child after she allegedly placed her 13-year-old son, who had COVID, in the trunk to avoid being exposed while she went to a testing site, according to a warrant from the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.
HOUSTON, TX
DFW Community News

Texas Border Patrol Agents Seize $284K Worth Of Marijuana

EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents interdicted two narcotics smuggling attempts resulting in the seizure of more than 350 pounds of marijuana and three arrests. On Jan. 11, Harlingen Border Patrol Station agents responded to illegal activity near the Rio Grande in Harlingen. Suspecting an...
EDINBURG, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
97K+
Followers
18K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy