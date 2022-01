The Davenport women's basketball team hung tough with Grand Valley State on Monday leading 11-10 late in the first quarter and trailing just 17-14 after one.

The Lakers would take a 38-26 lead into the half before outscoring the Panthers 35-12 in the second half for a 73-38 win.

Emily Spitzley led GVSU with 20 points, Toni Grace led DU with 12.