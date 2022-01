A 12-year-old was shot on Detroit’s east side Monday evening, police said.

The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. in the 10900 block of Nottingham near Morang Avenue.

Authorities said a 12-year-old boy was shot on the second floor of a home by gunfire coming from outside the house.

The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.