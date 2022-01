The still-depleted Portland Trail Blazers used one of their most well-balanced performances of the season to earn a rare road win Saturday, beating the Washington Wizards 115-110 in the nation’s capital. The Blazers’ victory was just their third away from home all season and moves them to 17-25 overall, still tenth in the Western Conference. But some optimism is building for Portland regardless, with Anfernee Simons continuing to thrive in the present while forecasting an even brighter future.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO