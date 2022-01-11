ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Van Pelt Reveals He'll Miss Monday's SportsCenter After Medical Scare

By Michael Shapiro
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jOgXX_0diBXMU000

The sportscaster will miss Monday's SportsCenter following Alabama vs. Georgia.

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN's Scott Van Pelt announced Monday he will miss the evening's edition of SportsCenter after dealing with a “bit of a medical scare.”

Van Pelt said he suffered a supraventricular tachycardia (STV), a faster-than-normal heartbeat in the heart's upper chambers. Van Pelt added he was taken to Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, MD, but is home resting as of Monday evening.

Van Pelt, 55, has been with ESPN since 2001. He became the solo anchor of the midnight edition of SportsCenter in 2015, which has become one of ESPN’s most popular programs. Van Pelt hosted The Scott Van Pelt Show on ESPN radio beginning in 2009, hosting the show with Ryen Russillo from 2012 to ’15.

Monday's SportsCenter will begin at the conclusion of the national championship as Georgia faces Alabama. The Crimson Tide entered the half with a 9-6 lead at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

